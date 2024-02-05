Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Centre empowers states, UTs to declare SIMI banned group under UAPA

On January 29, the Central government had extended the ban imposed on the SIMI for five more years

Representative Image

Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 7:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Centre on Monday gave powers to all states and Union Territories to declare the terrorist group Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) a banned organisation under the anti-terror law UAPA.
On January 29, the Central government had extended the ban imposed on the SIMI for five more years.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
While extending the ban on the terrorist organisation, the government had said the group has been involved in fomenting terrorism and disturbing peace and communal harmony in the country.
In a notification on Monday, the Union Home Ministry said in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 42 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967), the Central government directs that all powers exercisable by it under section 7 and section 8 of the said Act shall also be exercised by the state governments and the Union Territory administrations in relation to the unlawful association SIMI.
As many as 10 state governments -- Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh -- have recommended for declaration of SIMI as an "unlawful association" under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).
The SIMI was first declared outlawed in 2001 when the Atal Bihar Vajpayee government was in power and since then the ban has been extended periodically.
The SIMI has been continuing its subversive activities and re-organising its activists who are still absconding, the home ministry said in its notification.
It is disrupting the secular fabric of the country by polluting the minds of the people by creating communal, disharmony, propagating anti-national sentiments and escalating secessionism by supporting militancy and undertaking activities which are prejudicial to the integrity and security of the country, it added.

Also Read

Govt extends ban on SIMI for 5 years for disturbing communal harmony

Over 75% UAPA cases in 2022 from J-K, Manipur, Assam, Uttar Pradesh: NCRB

SC adjourns hearing in Umar Khalid's bail plea in UAPA case to Jan 31

Gangster Goldy Brar designated terrorist under anti-terror law UAPA: Govt

Pakistan witnessed 17% spike in terrorist violence last year: Report

Farmers to march to Delhi on February 13, demand legal guarantee for MSP

Kerala Budget: Govt hikes excise duty on liquor, pitches for privatisation

Uttarakhand special Assembly session on Uniform Civil Code begins

344 antiquities returned to India since 2014: Govt tells Parliament

IRMA, NCDEX launch centre in Gujarat to promote commodity derivatives mkt

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : SIMI Terrorsim terrorist groups

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 7:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm | Vijay Shekhar SharmaIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEGrammy Awards 2024FIFA World Cup 2026 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon