Delhi's Ex Dy CM Manish Sisodia brought to LNJP Hospital for consultation

Incarcerated AAP leader Manish Sisodia was brought to the Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital for consultation for orthopaedic issues on Tuesday

Sisodia, Manish Sisodia

Photo: Twitter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2024 | 2:48 PM IST

Incarcerated AAP leader Manish Sisodia was brought to the Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital for consultation for orthopaedic issues on Tuesday, sources said.
The former Delhi deputy chief minister is lodged in jail in connection with the excise policy case.
"Sisodia was brought to the LNJP today around 11 am. He had some orthopedic issues for which he was brought there for treatment and consultation," a source said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Manish Sisodia Arvind Kejriwal Delhi government schools Delhi Assembly Elections AAP government

First Published: Jan 16 2024 | 2:48 PM IST

