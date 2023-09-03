Confirmation

Delhi court gives 'no-objection' for renewal of Naveen Jindal's passport

A Delhi court has given its 'no-objection' for the renewal of the passport of Congress leader and industrialist Naveen Jindal, accused 'in a coal scam case

Naveen Jindal

Naveen Jindal, chairman, JSPL

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2023 | 5:13 PM IST
A Delhi court has given its 'no-objection' for the renewal of the passport of Congress leader and industrialist Naveen Jindal, accused 'in a coal scam case.
Special Judge Arun Bharadwaj, meanwhile, said that the order was only for no-objection, and not any direction to any authority for the renewal of the passport of Jindal.
Having considered various judgments relied upon by the counsel for the applicant, this court deems it appropriate to grant no objection of this court for the renewal of passport of the accused with validity for its full term of ten years, the judge said in an order passed on September 2.
Jindal is an accused in a case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the allocation of the Amarkonda Murgadangal coal block in Jharkhand.
Both the CBI and the ED did not oppose the application.
His passport is about to expire in May next year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Naveen Jindal Delhi court Congress

First Published: Sep 03 2023 | 5:13 PM IST

