Ukraine holds up talks as officials race to finalise G20 Leaders Communique

Fourth G20 sherpa meet in Haryana hopes to transform the consensus achieved on intent into action

G20, India G20 presidency

Photo: Twitter

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2023 | 5:06 PM IST
The war in Ukraine remains the biggest hurdle towards preparing the final draft of the G20 Leaders' Joint Communique, officials present at the ongoing fourth G20 sherpa meeting said on Sunday. Officials are racing against time to hammer out the final declaration that will be adopted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders of G20 nations later this week in New Delhi.

Beginning in the Nuh district of Haryana on Sunday, the five-day meet faces a tough struggle to create consensus in several areas from energy transition, trade, and health, given that almost all ministerial meetings of the various G20 working groups have ended without joint communiques.

Instead, a series of 'Chairman's Summary and Outcomes Documents' have been issued with a clarification that nations remain divided over the Ukraine issue.

Talks are expected to reach a fever pitch from Monday onwards. Circulated by India, the first draft of the Joint Communique was intensely discussed in the third G20 sherpa meeting in Hampi, Karnataka, while the second draft had been sent out to G20 nations in late July.

After the previous meeting, the government had said considerable progress was made on the preamble part, and on gender equality. However, consensus is yet to be created on key parts of the communique.

"All participants have been sent the draft and multiple discussions held on almost all topics. Most of the technical issues have been dealt with at the multiple rounds of talks by the various working groups. We have already seen broad consensus among nations on most areas of intent. Now, this will be converted into points of action," the official mentioned above said.

The clock is ticking as 6 September will see the Joint meeting of Sherpas and Finance Deputies.

Indian focus

India also remains focused on building consensus on key developmental issues. In the past three sherpa meetings in Hampi, Kumarakom, and Udaipur, India had tried to steer the conversation towards Digital Public Infrastructure (DPIs), accelerating progress on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and green development.

On DPI, 40 countries have shown interest in adopting the Indian stack, a set of open application programming interfaces that allows governments, businesses, start-ups, and developers to utilise a unique digital infrastructure to solve many of India's hard problems. This includes Aadhaar, Co-Win, UPI, DigiLocker, and India's artificial intelligence-based language platform Bhashini.

High-Level Principles (HLPs) on harnessing Data for Development (D4D) to accelerate progress on SDGs are part of the G20 2023 Action Plan to accelerate progress on SDGs, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant had earlier said.

On trade, the nations have already agreed to promote digitalisation of trade documents, a generic mapping framework for global value chains (GVCs) and have given a "Jaipur Call for Action" to enhance the access of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to information.

Officials are also confident of receiving unanimous support on India's proposal to accord full membership of the grouping to the African Union. "For India, the objective has always been to use the presidency to focus more attention on the global south. We are confident the language of the leaders' communique will reflect that," another official said.

However, energy transition and climate remain a major headache for officials as the developed and developing nations differ on key areas of climate mitigation, and phasing down of fossil fuels, apart from the old issue of climate funding. G20 nations are responsible for 80 per cent of global emissions.

Strict security

The sherpa meeting is taking place around 50 km from Delhi, across multiple locations in Tauru tehsil of Nuh district. The Haryana district had been hit by violent riots in early August.

While the format of the sherpa talks has not been curtailed, the associated visits and side events have been cancelled at the talks, sources said.

Given the heightened security, Section 144 (of the Code of Criminal Procedure) has been imposed around both the hotels where the event is taking place, ITC Grand Bharat and Lemon Tree Hotel, Tarudhan Valley. There is also a ban on flying drones in the area.
Topics : Narendra Modi Ukraine G20 meeting New Delhi

First Published: Sep 03 2023 | 5:06 PM IST

