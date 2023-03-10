Excise policy scam: Delhi court to hear Manish Sisodia's bail plea today

A is to hear on Friday the bail application of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former deputy Chief Minister in connection with the now-scrapped excise policy case.

He was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26 after quizzing him for several hours.

Special CBI Judge M.K. Nagpal of the Rouse Avenue Courts sent Sisodia to 14 days of judicial custody on March 6.

The CBI was given his remand for seven days before the judge sent him to judicial custody till March 20.

The judge had directed the CBI to file its response to the accused's bail application by Friday.

It has been claimed by the accused that he had fully cooperated with the central agency during the probe.

He has stated that as all the recoveries have already been made, no fruitful purpose would be served by keeping him in custody and that the other accused persons arrested in this case have already been granted bail.

He has pointed out that he has held an important constitutional post and has deep roots in the society.

However, during the last hearing, the counsel appearing for the central agency said that at this stage, they are not seeking further CBI remand but in the next 15 days they might seek it.

In a twist, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) also arrested Sisodia on Thursday in the same case.

The ED, on the eve of his bail hearing, questioned him in connection with the alleged kickbacks of Rs 100 crore which the party/leaders received through hawala channel from the south group.

He was also asked about Arun Pillai and K. Kavitha, daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

--IANS

spr/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)