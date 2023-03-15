Delhi excise policy scam case: K Kavitha's ex-auditor joins ED probe

-
Buchchi Babu, the former auditor of BRS MLC K. Kavitha, on Wednesday joined the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) probe in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy scam case.
Buchchi Babu was earlier arrested by the CBI in excise case.
He was later granted bail by a Special CBI court and is now being grilled by the ED.
Meanwhile, Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, was grilled by the ED for eight hours on March 11 in connection with the case.
She is slated to appear for the second round of questioning on Thursday.
Last time, she was reportedly confronted with Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Pillai, who had representing the South Group which allegedly gave ickbacks of Rs 100 crore to AAP leaders which were allegedly used in the Goa Assembly polls.
Pillai has reportedly said that he was an associate of Kavitha.
First Published: Wed, March 15 2023. 14:53 IST
