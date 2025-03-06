Thursday, March 06, 2025 | 08:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Delhi court seeks response from Police over 'obscene' content on Netflix, X

Delhi court seeks response from Police over 'obscene' content on Netflix, X

The plea, filed by former Information Commissioner Uday Mahurkar through Advocate Vineet Jindal, alleges that X and Netflix are distributing pornographic material without restrictions

Bhavini Mishra Delhi
Bhavini Mishra Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 7:40 PM IST

A Delhi court on Thursday sought a response from the Delhi Police on its refusal to file an FIR (First Information Report) against X (formerly Twitter) and Netflix over allegations of pornographic and obscene content on their platforms.
 
The plea, filed by former Information Commissioner Uday Mahurkar through Advocate Vineet Jindal, alleges that X and Netflix are distributing pornographic material without restrictions, thereby impacting young audiences.
 
The complaint states that there are several violations of multiple laws, such as the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Information Technology (IT) Act, and the Indecent Representation of Women Act.
 
 
During the hearing, the court questioned whether Netflix and X could claim immunity under Section 79 of the IT Act, which protects platforms from liability for user-generated content.
 
The next hearing is scheduled for May 22.

