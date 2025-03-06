Thursday, March 06, 2025 | 06:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / ICAI submits suggestions to Lok Sabha selection committee on I-T Bill

ICAI submits suggestions to Lok Sabha selection committee on I-T Bill

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has suggested reducing the number of sections in the proposed bill by 90 to 100, its President Charanjot Singh Nanda said

INCOME TAX

Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 6:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chartered accountants' apex body ICAI on Thursday submitted its suggestions to the Lok Sabha Select Committee examining the new Income Tax Bill, including seeking lesser number of sections and simplifying the language in the proposed legislation.

The 31-member committee, headed by BJP MP Baijayant Panda, has been mandated to submit its report by the first day of the next Parliament session.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has suggested reducing the number of sections in the proposed bill by 90 to 100, its President Charanjot Singh Nanda said.

Currently, the bill has 536 sections.

Besides, the institute has made suggestions on ways to reduce litigations and simplify the language of the bill further, he added.

 

"We want to support the government," Nanda said at a briefing in the national capital.

The bill was introduced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha last month.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Gadkari blames poor road designs, faulty DPRs for rising accidents in India

Mental health

Stress, stigma, and struggles: India's women battle a mental health crisis

Namo Bharat train

Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor: NCRTC invites bids from consultants

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

LIVE updates: Will need to monitor trade talks with US, says FM Sitharaman

India faced more than 1.2 billion cyberattacks in the third quarter of 2024, marking a 92 per cent increase from the year before. The onslaught included 271 million attacks on APIs, according to report by application security firm Indusface. API is s

Fraudsters create fake links for vehicles registration plates; case filed

Topics : ICAI role in GST ICAI I-T Act

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodaySLPRB Assam Police SI Result 2024 out SA vs NZ LIVE SCOREDelhi School EWS admissions result 2025Nothing Phone 3a Pro ReviewApple ipad air m3 price
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon