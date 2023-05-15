close

Delhi court sends Arvind Singh of India Ahead to CBI custody till May 18

The CBI has filed a charge sheet and a supplementary charge sheet in the matter

IANS New Delhi
Illustration: Binay Sinha

1 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 11:35 PM IST
A Delhi court on Monday sent Arvind Kumar Singh of Noida-based news channel India Ahead to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody till May 18, in connection with the excise policy case.

Special CBI Judge M. K. Nagpal of Rouse Avenue Court sent Singh to CBI custody following his arrest earlier in the day.

"This court is of the considered opinion that some further custodial interrogation from the accused is required and his confrontation with the other documentary as well as digital evidence, which has come on record during the investigation of the case, is also required. Therefore, he is being further remanded to the custody of CBI till May 18," he said.

Singh had allegedly channelised Rs 17 crore to the 'South Group' through Hawala channels.

The CBI has filed a charge sheet and a supplementary charge sheet in the matter.

--IANS

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 15 2023 | 11:35 PM IST

