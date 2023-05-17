close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Delhi Environment Min convenes meeting amid Delhi's worsening air quality

Delhi Environment Minister Rai has called meeting of officials of his department and city's pollution control board, as national capital recorded close to 'severe' level air quality index (AQI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
New Delhi's India Gate monument stands shrouded in smog in 2019. (Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 2:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has called a meeting of the officials of his department and the city's pollution control board on Thursday, as the national capital recorded close to 'severe' level air quality index (AQI).

The meeting is slated to take place at 1 pm on Thursday, an official said on Wednesday.

"The meeting of the environment department and Delhi Pollution Control Committee, to be chaired by Delhi Minister Gopal Rai, has been convened to discuss the situation as the AQI level has deteriorated," he said.

The air quality index (AQI) in the national capital was close to the 'severe' level on an overcast Wednesday morning while the minimum temperature settled at 25.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

Central Pollution Control Board data showed Delhi's AQI at 395 ('very poor') at 9 am, just five notches short of touching the 'severe' level. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The weather office has predicted dust storm or thunderstorm during the day while the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 40 degrees Celsius.

Also Read

Delhi air quality remains in 'severe' category with an overall AQI at 421

Delhi's air quality in 'very poor' category in New Year as AQI reaches 301

Delhi's air quality slips back to 'very poor' category with AQI at 337

Delhi air quality remains 'very poor'; AQI at 337 as smog blankets city

Overcast morning in Delhi with 25.4 deg C minimum temp, air quality drops

Mukhtar Ansari acquitted in 2009 murder case but will remain in jail

Cong irked as Vijayan's escort vehicle nearly rams into protesting workers

Giving power to LG to nominate aldermen would destabilise elected MCD: SC

Insurance scam case: CBI searches at 12 locations in Rajasthan, Delhi

Tussle in Congress for post of CM reflects internal situation: Bommai

Thunderstorms with light to moderate rain are likely in isolated places of north Delhi, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Rohtak and Kharkhoda of Haryana, and Baraut, Bagpat and Khekra of Uttar Pradesh, the weather office said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Gopal Rai Delhi air quality

First Published: May 17 2023 | 2:56 PM IST

Latest News

View More

7 passengers suffer sprain due to turbulence on AI's Delhi-Sydney flight

Air India
1 min read

Police deployed in UP's Tilhar after post on Prophet flares tempers

police, lockdown, coronavirus
2 min read

Delhi Environment Min convenes meeting amid Delhi's worsening air quality

New Delhi's India Gate monument stands shrouded in smog in 2019. (Bloomberg)
2 min read

Hostel fire that killed 6 people was arson, says New Zealand police

Fire
3 min read

Amid political row, Hindu Mahasabha activists 'purify' Trimbakeshwar Temple

Wikimedia Commons
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Monsoon rains to be 'slightly delayed', hit Kerala on June 4: IMD

Representative Image
3 min read

164 'positive indigenisation list' items indigenised: Defence ministry

defence
2 min read

Under the lens: Regulator moots pre-export govt testing for cough syrup cos

India cough syrup, new drug policy
3 min read

India to have over 7,000 more ultra-rich individuals by 2027: Knight Frank

ultra high net worth individual
3 min read

New parliament building to open soon marking 9-years of Modi government

Parliament
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon