Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Delhi fire dept gets 200 plus calls on May 29, highest so far this year

From January 1 to May 26, they received 8,912 fire-related calls, according to the data shared by the DFS

According to some videos which turned up on social media, the occupants of the building took shelter on the window ledge while escaping the fire. (Representative image) (Photo: PTI)

Representative image. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 12:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received over 200 calls, including 183 fire-related, on Wednesday, the highest so far this year, officials said.
From January 1 to May 26, they received 8,912 fire-related calls, according to the data shared by the DFS on Monday.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
We received 183 calls fire-related class in 24 hours, ending midnight of May 29, DFS chief Atul Garg said. "This was the highest single-day calls recorded so far in this year."

With the temperature soaring in the city and hovering near the 50-degree Celsius mark, Delhi is seeing a rise in fire-related incidents, claiming several lives.
According to the data, fire has taken 55 lives and injured more than 300 people in the national capital so far this year.
Sixteen people were killed in fire-related incidents in January, another 16 in February, 12 in March, four in April, and seven till May 26, it said.
On May 26, a fire tragedy at Baby Care New Born Hospital in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar area claimed the lives of six newborns and left five injured. Five oxygen cylinders exploded when a fire broke out at the neonatal hospital.
Sixteen cars were on May 29 gutted by a fire that broke out at a civic authority-run parking lot in east Delhi's Madhu Vihar area. No one was injured in the incident.
The same day, five shops were damaged in a blaze in north Delhi's Chandni Chowk.
On May 28, a fire broke out at a private eye hospital in Paschim Vihar area. No one was injured in the incident as people were safely evacuated from the building.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi government Delhi fire fire safety Fire crackers Kamla Market fire

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2024 | 12:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayIMD Weather UpdateHindi Journalism DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon