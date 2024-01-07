Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Telecom dept extends M2M, WPAN and WLAN registration to all entities

DoT has said that non-compliance may lead to withdrawal or disconnection of telecom resources obtained from the authorised telecom licensees

wifi, wi-fi, internet, hotspot, data

The decision has been taken to extend the scope of the registration in order to proliferate the standard-based and secure M2M/IoT ecosystem, the release said | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2024 | 1:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has extended Machine-to-Machine (M2M) and Wireless Personal Area Network as also Wireless Local Area Network (WPAN/WLAN) registration to all entities engaged in such businesses.
DoT has said that non-compliance may lead to withdrawal or disconnection of telecom resources obtained from the authorised telecom licensees.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Accordingly, it said, all business entities (companies, government departments, organisations, partnership firms, LLPs, institutions, undertakings, proprietorship firms, societies and trusts) engaged in M2M service provisioning and WPAN/WLAN connectivity provisioning are advised to register with DoT "through a simple and transparent online process" via SaralSanchar portal.
Announcing that Machine-to-Machine (M2M) and Wireless Personal Area Network/Wireless Local Area Network (WPAN/WLAN) registration has been extended to all entities engaged in the said businesses, DoT in a release said entities include businesses, government departments and partnerships.
The decision has been taken to extend the scope of the registration in order to proliferate the standard-based and secure M2M/IoT ecosystem, the release said.
This also addresses the concerns of M2M service providers and WPAN/WLAN connectivity providers for M2M services, related to interface with telecom service providers, KYC, security, encryption and other aspects, it noted.
"The DoT is committed to ensure building a secure and innovative M2M/IoT (Internet of Things) landscape," the release said.
The National Digital Communication Policy aims at creating a robust digital communication infrastructure, enable next generation technologies and ensure a holistic and harmonised approach for harnessing emerging technologies such as M2M/loT.
"After considering the recommendations of TRAI on "Spectrum, Roaming and Quality of service (QoS) related requirements in M2M Communications" and views of M2M industry stakeholders, the government has decided to issue the guidelines for 'Registration process of M2M Service Providers (M2MSP) and WPAN/WLAN Connectivity Providers for M2M Services'," it added.

Also Read

Starlink to get licence to offer satellite internet by next month

Back to the licence-permit raj in this season of bad ideas

Top headlines: Sitharaman says no licence raj, sees buoyancy in economy

Pilot licence now valid for 10 years, says civil aviation ministry

Jio Satcom, OneWeb get internet services licence from telecom dept

ED assault case: WB Guv demands TMC leader's arrest, probe terrorist links

IAF's C-130 J aircraft carries out maiden night landing at Kargil airstrip

22 Delhi-bound trains delayed, city records min temp of 8.2 deg C

Dominant Covid strain JN.1 reported in most parts of India: Insacog data

Delhi schools to be closed for next 5 days up to Class 5 amid cold weather

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Telecom department Department of Telecommunications telecom service

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 07 2024 | 1:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024Covid-19 Cases UpdateAditya L-1 Mission LiveTesla Smaller Fast-Charging BatteriesIIT Bombay Salary PackagesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon