IMD weather today: Heatwave in Delhi, Haryana, UP, MP; rainfall in Kerala

An extreme heatwave accompanied by dry weather conditions will likely prevail over a large part of India until 1 June, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and so on.

Delhi is supposed to experience partly cloudy skies on Thursday, May 30, with heatwave conditions in specific regions, as anticipated by the regional weather office on Wednesday, which added that there is a possibility of thunderstorms with very light rainfall in the Capital city.

IMD weather forecasts 2024: Today’s update (30 May 2024)

-Extreme heatwave conditions will probably decrease eventually over Northwest and Central India from 30th May.

-Extreme heatwave conditions will be prone to avail in isolated regions of Jammu division, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh on 30th May.

-Goa people will keep on experiencing hot and humid weather conditions in isolated pockets of Konkan and Goa on 30th and 31st May.

-Intense heatwave conditions probably in isolated areas of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha on 30th and isolated heatwave conditions on 31st May and 01st June.

-Heatwave conditions are probable in isolated areas of Jammu division, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh on 30th May 2024.

IMD weather forecasts: Delhi weather today

The National Capital will mark an extreme heatwave (with marginally diminished intensity) today, May 30. In an interview with ANI, Kuldeep Srivastava, Head of the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, IMD stated that the weather department gave an Orange alert for Delhi on Thursday.

In the midst of tenacious heatwave conditions, the city will probably observe thunderstorms or dust storms with extremely light downpour or showers alongside breezes.

Maximum temperature in the city will stay around 45 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will stay approx 32 degrees Celsius, as per 'The Weather Channel'. The IMD has likewise anticipated a gradual lessening in temperature in the future.

IMD weather 2024: Rainfall Prediction

• Monsoon is probably going to hit Kerala coast and parts of northeast today, May 30. The arrival of rain showers is probably going to be a day ahead of the date estimated by the weather office.

• The rainfall is probably going to advance into a few districts, including parts of the south Arabian Sea, including segments of the Lakshadweep.

• A cyclonic circulation over northeast Assam is set to carry widespread light to direct rain alongside tempests, lightning, and breezes in Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim throughout the following week, the IMD has anticipated. Isolated heavy rainfall is additionally expected over the course of the following five days.