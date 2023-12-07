Sensex (-0.19%)
Delhi govt report shows decline in sex ratio, rise in birth rate in 2022

The report noted a significant jump in the average number of births per day in Delhi i.e. up from 745 in 2021 to 823 in 2022. The sex ratio declined to 929 per thousand males in 2022 from 932 in 2021

Sex ratio down, literacy rate of women up: Family health survey

The birth rate in Delhi increased to 14.24 per thousand of population during 2022 from 13.13 in 2021.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2023 | 11:41 PM IST
The sex ratio in the national capital dropped to 929 in 2022 from 932 a year back, according to a report published by the Delhi government.
The 'Annual report on registration of births and deaths in Delhi, 2022' showed that the birth rate in Delhi increased to 14.24 per thousand of population during 2022 from 13.13 in 2021. The death rate declined to 6.07 per cent in 2022 from 8.28 per cent in 2021.
It also revealed a significant jump in the average number of births per day in Delhi i.e. up from 745 in 2021 to 823 in 2022. The sex ratio declined to 929 per thousand males in 2022 from 932 in 2021, the report said.
The report said 1,55,670 (51.83 per cent) of the total births registered were males and 1,44,581 (48.14 per cent) were females and 99 (0.03 per cent) belonged to the "others" category.
Out of the total births, 2,82,389 (94.02 per cent) were institutional -- 1,86,905 (66.19 per cent) of them in government hospitals -- and 17,961 (5.98 per cent) were domiciliary in nature.
A majority of births (89.15 per cent) were in urban areas while births in rural areas accounted for 10.85 per cent of the total, the report said.
An analysis of age-group of mothers at the time of delivery showed that 37.52 per cent were in the 25-29 age bracket while 30.55 per cent were in the 20-24 age group, the report stated. Also, in 29.71 per cent cases, the age of the mother was more than 29 years.
The report shows that 2.23 per cent women had deliveries when they were 19 years or younger.
In the case of domiciliary births, a majority of births (60.62 per cent) occurred with the assistance of relatives and others while only 13 per cent cases were where a doctor, nurse or a trained mid-wife was present.
There were 25.58 per cent births with an untrained mid-wife in attendance, the report stated.
The report also highlights a slight rise in infant and maternal mortality rates in 2022.
In 2022, the Infant Mortality Rate (per thousand live births) was 23.82 up from 23.60 in 2021. The maternal mortality rate (per thousand live births) was 0.49 in 2022, higher than 2021's 0.44.

In 2022, 1,28,106 deaths were registered as compared to 1,71,476 deaths recorded in 2021. The registered deaths included 79,052 (61.71 per cent) males and 49,004 (38.25 per cent) females and 50 (0.04 per cent) deaths in "others" category, the report stated.
A majority (39 per cent) of deceased were aged 65 and above while 7,155 infants died in the year, it stated. A significant percentage (29.59) of deaths were in the 45-54 age group, it showed.
The major causes of institutional deaths in 2022 as per ICD 10 (International Classification of Diseases-10th Revision) reflect that 14.85 per cent cases occurred due to septicemia (blood poisoning by bacteria), 11.51 per cent due to diseases of pulmonary circulation and other forms of heart diseases, 7.64 per cent due to shock, 4.43 per cent due to diseases of liver, 4.33 per cent due to tuberculosis and 1.59 per cent were due to COVID-19, it added.

First Published: Dec 07 2023 | 11:40 PM IST

