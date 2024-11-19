Business Standard
Home / India News / Delhi govt seeks Centre's nod for artificial rain amid rising pollution

Delhi govt seeks Centre's nod for artificial rain amid rising pollution

Rai said the Centre has not acted on the Delhi government's repeated requests to allow artificial rain in the national capital

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution, Delhi Pollution

New Delhi: Labourers walk along the Kartavya Path amid low visibility due to smog as air quality remains in 'severe' category, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 1:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid alarmingly high pollution levels in Delhi, Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday urged the Centre to convene an emergency meeting to tackle the issue and said it is the moral responsibility of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the matter.

Addressing a press conference, Rai said the Centre has not acted on the Delhi government's repeated requests to allow artificial rain in the national capital and he will again write to Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav.

"Delhi is under GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) Stage IV restrictions, and we are taking every possible step to reduce vehicular and industrial pollution. Restrictions have been imposed on private vehicles and trucks, aiming to curb the number of vehicles entering the city. 

 

"We are consulting specialists to explore measures to reduce the smog. One of the solutions under consideration is artificial rain, which can help settle pollutants and clear the air," Rai said.

The Union environment minister has not responded to repeated requests from the Delhi government to call an emergency meeting over the dire pollution situation in the city and allowing artificial rain, he said.

"If the central government cannot act, then their (environment) minister should resign," he added.

More From This Section

Supreme Court, SC, Top Court

LIVE news: Supreme Court grants anticipatory bail to Malayalam actor Siddique in rape case

Manipur violence

What's behind the renewed violence in Manipur? Here's all you need to know

SpaceX, Isro

Musk's SpaceX launches Isro's GSAT-20 satellite, marks first collaboration

Sanjiv Khanna, Sanjiv, New CJI

CJI urges judges to allow virtual hearings due to rising pollution in Delhi

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution

Delhi's toxic air: AQI hits 500, schools, colleges shift to online classes

Rai also called on Modi to intervene in the matter and said it was his moral responsibility to act. 

He said he is drafting another letter to Yadav urging him to call the emergency meeting.

"The Delhi government is prepared to work alongside the central government, but the Centre must take the lead by convening a meeting involving experts from IIT Kanpur who have conducted extensive research on artificial rain. This requires permission and collaboration from various central departments," he said.

Rai said the GRAP should be implemented across north India and accused BJP-led states of violating the rules.

"GRAP-IV will remain in force if pollution persists, we will not give any relaxation, the minister said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution

Delhi's AQI turns 'severe plus', Grap Stage IV rules kick in: Key points

Kailash Gahlot, Kailash, Gahlot

Kailash Gahlot quits AAP ahead of Delhi polls, flags 'grave challenges'

Supreme Court, SC

Waste management: SC flags total failure in enacting 2016 rules in Delhi

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution

SC to hear plea seeking measures to curb air pollution in Delhi on Nov 18

Kailash Gahlot, Kailash, Gahlot

Delhi govt inaugurates 1st all-women 'Sakhi bus depot' in Sarojini Nagar

Topics : Air Quality Index Delhi government Delhi air quality Rainfall

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 1:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayNTPC Green Energy IPO Opens TodayBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon