Delhi govt inaugurates 1st all-women 'Sakhi bus depot' in Sarojini Nagar

The initiative features an entirely female workforce, including drivers, conductors, and other staff. It is part of a broader vision to create a more inclusive and gender-equal work environment

Gahlot highlighted the significance of the depot as a symbol of breaking barriers. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2024 | 10:46 PM IST

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Saturday inaugurated the world's first all-women bus depot, named 'Sakhi Depot' in Sarojini Nagar, an official statement said.

The initiative features an entirely female workforce, including drivers, conductors, and other staff. It is part of a broader vision to create a more inclusive and gender-equal work environment, an official statement of the Delhi Transport Department said.

The Sakhi Depot employs 223 women, comprising 89 drivers and 134 conductors, operating a fleet of 70 buses, including 40 air-conditioned and 30 non-air-conditioned buses, that serve 17 routes across Delhi, it added.

During the inauguration, Minister Gahlot highlighted the significance of the depot as a symbol of breaking barriers in traditionally male-dominated fields and as the first step in a series of such initiatives under the 'Sakhi' programme aimed at expanding opportunities for women in public transport.

 

Establishing the Sakhi Depot required overcoming several challenges, including revising the minimum height requirement for drivers from 159 cm to 153 cm to make the role more accessible for women, the statement read.

Buses were also modified with features like power steering and adjustable seats to facilitate female drivers and to support training and licensing. The Delhi government launched the 'Mission Parivartan' programme in April 2022, providing free training for aspiring women drivers, it added.

According to the statement, the first batch of women drivers graduated in August 2022, and the current workforce includes 89 women drivers, some with over two years of experience.

The Sakhi Depot holds historical significance, as it was originally established in April 1954 as Delhi's first bus depot and named after Sarojini Naidu, a renowned freedom fighter known as the Nightingale of India, it added.

However, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva criticised the AAP government, accusing it of using the event for political mileage while neglecting the needs of contractual workers.

Sachdeva claimed that during the event, some female employees allegedly protested, demanding equal pay and regularisation of services, highlighting ongoing disparities despite Supreme Court directives.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 16 2024 | 10:46 PM IST

