Delhi govt seeks L-G's nod on decision extending power subsidy to 2024-25

Delhi Cabinet on Thursday last approved scheme for providing free electricity supply to consumers with monthly 200 units and 50 percent subsidy to those having 201-400 units consumption per month

discom, power, electricity

Finance Minister Atishi presented the Kejriwal government's budget with total outlays of Rs 76,000 crore in the Delhi Assembly on Monday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2024 | 3:53 PM IST

The Delhi government has sent the file of Cabinet decision to continue electricity subsidy scheme in 2024-25 for approval of Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, government officials on Saturday said.
The Delhi Cabinet on Thursday last approved the scheme for providing free electricity supply to consumers with monthly 200 units and 50 percent subsidy to those having 201-400 units consumption per month.
However, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal speaking in the Assembly on Saturday on his government's budget for 2024-25 alleged that the BJP wanted to send him to jail and stop good works of his government like free electricity scheme and shut down Mohalla Clinics and hospitals.
Finance Minister Atishi presented the Kejriwal government's budget with total outlays of Rs 76,000 crore in the Delhi Assembly on Monday.
In Delhi, nearly 22 lakh families who consume up to 200 units of electricity will continue to get zero amount bills.
Earlier, the chief minister after the Cabinet's decision to extend the power subsidy for 2024-25, congratulated the people saying it has been extended till March 31, 2025.

First Published: Mar 09 2024 | 3:53 PM IST

