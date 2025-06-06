Friday, June 06, 2025 | 05:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Delhi govt to install water ATMs at public spaces through CSR initiative

Delhi govt to install water ATMs at public spaces through CSR initiative

The DJB has invited private companies to set up standalone water ATMs having a minimum capacity of 500 litres, made of stainless steel and equip with a built-in RO system

According to the Delhi Jal Board's (DJB) plan, the water ATM shall be a standalone unit with water purification and dispensing arrangements. They will be equipped with real-time water quality monitors and a display system. (File Image)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

The Delhi government will launch a pilot project to install 20 water ATMs through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, providing cold drinking water to the public, officials said on Friday.

According to officials, observing that there is a scarcity of drinking water facilities at public places like markets, hospitals, metro stations and bus terminals, the decision has been taken to install water ATMs at such locations on a public-private partnership (PPP) mode.

According to the Delhi Jal Board's (DJB) plan, the water ATM shall be a standalone unit with water purification and dispensing arrangements. They will be equipped with real-time water quality monitors and a display system. 

 

"We plan to provide water ATMs in all government schools and drinking water facilities in other areas across the city," Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said during a public event on Friday.

The DJB has invited private companies to set up standalone water ATMs having a minimum capacity of 500 litres, made of stainless steel and equip with a built-in RO system.

"Water ATMs should be equipped with provisions for cold water during summer months from March to October. The ATM shall be equipped with a GPS system for showing the real-time location of the ATM," the tender says. 

To recover the operation and maintenance costs of the drinking water facility, the company would be allowed advertising rights.

In April, Water Minister Parvesh Verma announced that the Delhi government would be setting up 5,000 water ATMs across the city. This would include around 3,000 installed by the board through its own funds.

DJB maintains a 14,697-kilometer piped network covering 93 per cent of Delhi's population.

Water is distributed through underground reservoirs and booster pumping stations. In water-scarce areas, which are situated at the tail end of this network, like JJ clusters and unauthorised colonies, water is supplied through water tankers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : CSR Parvesh Verma Delhi Jal Board Delhi Water Supply Corporate social responsibility Rekha Gupta

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

