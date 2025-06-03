Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 11:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
DJB warns of fake calls threatening water disconnection over unpaid bills

DJB warns of fake calls threatening water disconnection over unpaid bills

Delhi Jal Board urges residents to report scam calls demanding urgent water bill payments and confirms official notices are never issued via unauthorised calls or messages

The Board urged residents not to make payments based on suspicious calls or messages without proper verification. | File Image

Manikant Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 11:47 PM IST

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Tuesday issued a public advisory following reports of fraudulent phone calls threatening water supply disconnection unless immediate payment of outstanding bills is made.
 
The DJB, which manages Delhi’s water supply and serves nearly 2.9 million registered users, stated that multiple residents have recently raised concerns over incorrect billing. Some customers reported receiving alarming messages on their registered mobile numbers, warning of imminent water disconnection.
 
Unauthorised communications flagged by officials 
On Monday, Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Verma assured that the issue was under review and action would be taken to prevent further instances.
 
 
“These calls, SMSes and WhatsApp messages are not authorised by the DJB and are indeed attempts to extort money under false pretences,” the Board clarified in a statement. “Payment over phone calls, SMSes and WhatsApp messages under threats of disconnection is not authorised by the DJB through any third party or individual.”

The DJB emphasised that all official communication is conducted through formal written notices or official digital platforms.
 
Citizens advised not to share personal or financial details 
The Board urged residents not to make payments based on suspicious calls or messages without proper verification. “No personal or financial details should be shared if such a call or message is received,” the statement read.
 
Residents have been asked to report such fraudulent activity immediately to the cybercrime helpline at 1930 or through the official website www.cybercrime.gov.in.
 
DJB bill waiver scheme to be launched soon 
In a related development, Minister Verma announced that the DJB will soon introduce a bill waiver scheme. Under this initiative, domestic water bills will be reviewed and reduced by nearly 90 per cent.

Topics : Delhi Jal Board Delhi government online frauds

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 11:43 PM IST

