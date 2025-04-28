Monday, April 28, 2025 | 11:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Delhi govt plans to rope in ADB for improvement of water supply infra

Delhi govt plans to rope in ADB for improvement of water supply infra

He alleged that despite the ADB's readiness to invest, the previous AAP government chose not to proceed with the financial collaboration

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 11:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a step towards improving Delhi Jal Board's (DJB) water supply network, the Delhi government has in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank decided to restart work on the Wazirabad water supply improvement project, Water Minister Parvesh Verma said on Monday.

He alleged that despite the ADB's readiness to invest, the previous AAP government chose not to proceed with the financial collaboration, causing unnecessary delays and derailing much-needed improvements in the city's water supply network.

According to the government, originally conceptualised under the Delhi Water Supply Master Plan-2021, prepared in 2011, the project was intended to modernise Delhi's water distribution network, significantly reduce losses, and ensure 24x7 supply to critical parts of the city.

 

The Delhi Water Supply Improvement Investment Program (DWSIIP) included upgrading outdated pipelines, introducing advanced water treatment technologies, and enhancing service delivery for citizens. The next immediate steps involve preparing fresh, detailed project reports and setting new timelines for project execution.

"Delhi cannot afford to lose opportunities for growth and modernisation due to political hesitation. Where earlier governments chose to delay development, we have chosen to move forward decisively. Our renewed agreement with ADB marks a new beginning for Delhi's water sector reforms," Verma said.

The minister said they will work on finalising modalities and ensuring timely execution to bring world-class water supply services to the people of Delh.

"At a time when global institutions were offering expertise and assistance, politics prevailed over progress," an official statement said.

A meeting was held between Water Minister Verma and Mio Oka, Country Director, India Resident Mission, Asian Development Bank.

"Following detailed discussions, an in-principle agreement has been reached to revive and restructure the project for contemporary needs. ADB expressed its willingness to extend technical expertise, international best practices, and structured financial support once again to ensure the success of the initiative," the water minister noted.

The key objectives of the renewed Wazirabad water supply improvement project include ensuring round-the-clock water supply in areas under the command of the Wazirabad WTP and reducing non-revenue water (NRW) by enhancing leak detection, pipeline rehabilitation, and pressure management.

NRW is the water that is supplied by DJB, but it does not receive any revenue from it. According to officials, it is mostly because of two reasons: theft of water or leakages.

The Wazirabad WTP command area includes localities in Burari, Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, Model Town, Punjabi Bagh, Shakur Basti, Jahangirpuri, Peera Garhi, Avantika, and Pitampura.

The government will ensure that international expertise is fully leveraged to design a sustainable, resilient, and citizen-centric water supply network.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi Jal Board Asian Development Bank Delhi government

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 11:22 PM IST

