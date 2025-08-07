Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 11:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi HC clears release of 'Udaipur Files' despite plea for stay

Delhi HC clears release of 'Udaipur Files' despite plea for stay

Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela passed the order while dismissing plea seeking movie's stay, saying petitioner failed to establish a prima facie case in his favour

Udaipur Files

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) dismissed all revision petitions challenging the certification of the controversial film 'Udaipur Files: Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder', thereby clearing the path for its public release. (

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 11:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to stay the release of movie 'Udaipur Files', based on tailor Kanhaiya Lal murder case, that is scheduled to hit the screens tomorrow.

A bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela passed the order while dismissing a plea seeking movie's stay, saying the petitioner failed to establish a prima facie case in his favour.

"Producer has already spent life earnings in the film and if the movie is not released the balance of convenience will be disturbed. Once a film has been certified by the Board and trial is not likely to be effected by exhibition, we find ourselves unable to agree to prayer for staying release of movie," the bench said.

 

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) dismissed all revision petitions challenging the certification of the controversial film 'Udaipur Files: Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder', thereby clearing the path for its public release.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Justice Yashwant Varma, Supreme Court, Cash discovery row

SC nixes Justice Varma's plea, says conduct does not inspire confidence

Unified Payments Interface, UPI, AADHAR

People face UPI payment issues; NPCI attributes glitches to banks

NCERT

NCERT adds chapters on Manekshaw, Brig Usman, Major Sharma to syllabus

Supreme Court, SC

SC urges Centre, IAF to recognise step-mothers for family pension

PM Modi

PM Modi meets Tamil Nadu farmers, lauds their focus on innovation

Topics : Delhi High Court Udaipur movies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 11:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTrent Q1 Results ReviewGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayPakistan Upcoming Cricket MatchesUttarkashi Flood UpdatesJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon