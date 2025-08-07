Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 10:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
People face UPI payment issues; NPCI attributes glitches to banks

People face UPI payment issues; NPCI attributes glitches to banks

The statement came in response to a slew of complaints on social media platforms about the UPI outage

NPCI stressed that its systems are working fine and it has worked with the lenders for a quick resolution. | Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 10:30 PM IST

People faced difficulties in making online payments through the popular Unified Payments Interface (UPI) platform on Thursday evening due to "technical" issues.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which runs the UPI platform, said a few banks' systems faced troubles due to which people faced inconvenience.

There were "intermittent UPI connectivity issues as a few of the banks were having some internal technical problems", the NPCI said in a late evening statement.

The statement came in response to a slew of complaints on social media platforms about the UPI outage. NPCI stressed that its systems are working fine and it has worked with the lenders for a quick resolution.

 

The UPI platform had witnessed over 18 billion transactions with an underlying value of over ₹24 trillion in June. There is an intense debate over who should pay for the platform. At present, it is subsidised by the government to encourage citizens to pay more using the online method.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 10:30 PM IST

