Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 09:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / SC urges Centre, IAF to recognise step-mothers for family pension

SC urges Centre, IAF to recognise step-mothers for family pension

The top court was hearing a plea of a woman, who raised her stepson after his biological mother died, and was seeking family pension

Supreme Court, SC

"In law you may say her as step-mother, but she is actually de-facto mother as right from the first day, she devoted her life to the child," Justice Kant said. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 9:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Thursday batted for liberal interpretation of word "mother" to include step-mothers too in grant of benefits under social welfare schemes including family pension.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant, Ujjal Bhuyan and N Kotiswar Singh told the Centre and the Indian Air Force (IAF) that the definition of mother in regulations needed to be liberalised to include step-mother as well.

"We need to liberalise the word 'mother'. It should include the word of step-mother as well especially when it comes to grant of benefits under social welfare schemes including family pension. Step-mother is de-facto mother," the bench said.

 

The top court was hearing a plea of a woman, who raised her stepson after his biological mother died, and was seeking family pension.

Justice Kant asked the Centre's counsel if a month-old child's mother passes away and the father remarries, would the step mother be not considered as the actual mother.

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

CJI not a mere post office, must uphold judicial transparency: SC

Supreme Court, SC

Would rather go for fresh bidding process: Erstwhile BPSL promoters to SC

Justice Yashwant Varma, Supreme Court, Cash discovery row

SC rejects Justice Varma's plea challenging cash burn inquiry panel

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED recovered ₹23K cr laundered money, distributed it to victims: SG to SC

Justice Yashwant Varma, Supreme Court, Cash discovery row

SC dismisses Justice Yashwant Varma's plea challenging in-house probe panel

"In law you may say her as step-mother, but she is actually de-facto mother as right from the first day, she devoted her life to the child," Justice Kant said.

The counsel, however, referred to regulations of Indian Air Force, saying the definition of mother did not include step-mother.

Justice Kant asked the counsel for the Centre to consider adopting a flexible approach to include step-mother's claim for pension or any beneficial claim.

"For that purpose, this definition has to be liberalised," the court said.

In April, the top court said it would examine whether a stepmother can be considered for family pension under the Indian Air Force rules, saying "mother is a very wide term".

It questioned the IAF's decision to deny family pension to a woman, who raised her stepson since the age of six and said the regulations are not constitutional mandates.

"'Mother' is a very wide term," the bench then said, pointing out nowadays, it was not the biological mother alone who raised a child.

The IAF counsel said top court's judgments had interpreted the word stepmother and there were well-established criterion under the regulations on those eligible for family pension.

The woman challenged the December 10, 2021, decision of the Armed Forces Tribunal denying the family pension after her son, who was in the air force, passed away.

On July 19 last year, the top court agreed to hear the plea and issued notice to the Centre and the Air Force.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PM Modi

PM Modi meets Tamil Nadu farmers, lauds their focus on innovation

Indian villages

Only 30% Indian districts get CSR funding for development needs: Study

Uttarakhand Flood, Flood

Was it a cloudburst or glacial lake burst in Dharali? Know the difference

electronics

India's electronics exports surge 47% in Q1FY26, led by mobile phones

Modi, Narendra Modi

Highlights: NDA authorises PM Modi, BJP chief Nadda to pick the alliance's V-P candidate

Topics : Supreme Court IAF central government Pensions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 9:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTrent Q1 Results ReviewGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayPakistan Upcoming Cricket MatchesUttarkashi Flood UpdatesJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon