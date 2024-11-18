Business Standard
Home / India News / Delhi HC dismisses PIL seeking policy documents for PMJJBY policyholders

Delhi HC dismisses PIL seeking policy documents for PMJJBY policyholders

The petition also sought directives to ensure that the nominees or family members of all deceased policyholders since 2015 receive the compensation

gavel law cases

The bench, led by Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, rejected the plea | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 1:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that sought directions to the Centre and concerned authorities to provide policy documents to all policyholders of the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), in compliance with Regulation 8(1) of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Protection of Policyholders' Interests) Regulations, 2017.

The bench, led by Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, rejected the plea, noting that claims of two-thirds of policyholders missing out on benefits were based on assumptions, not factual data. The judges also cautioned that the petition could result in unintended fraudulent claims.

 

Activist Aakash Goel, who filed the petition, had challenged the alleged inaction of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, for failing to share the nationwide death database with the Department of Financial Services (DFS) and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

Goel through the plea stated that this lack of coordination prevents the family members or nominees of deceased PMJJBY policyholders from directly receiving the Rs. 2,00,000 insurance claim.

The petition also sought directives to ensure that the nominees or family members of all deceased policyholders since 2015 receive the compensation due under PMJJBY, and emphasised the need for the effective implementation of revised PMJJBY rules that came into effect on June 1, 2022.

The plea also sought directions to the Department of Financial Services (DFS) to obtain details of all deceased individuals from state databases since the launch of the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) and ensure that the nominees or family members of deceased policyholders receive compensation under the policy in a timely manner.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia

HC seeks Centre's stand on Punia, Phogat's plea over WFI administration

Ashneer Grover

BharatPe fraud case: HC quashes lookout circular on Ashneer Grover, wife

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

Excise policy: HC asks ED to respond to Kejriwal's plea challenging summons

Jagdish Tytler, Jagdish, Tytler

Anti-Sikh riots case: Jagdish Tytler moves HC to get stay on trials

Supreme Court of India

Delhi riots case: SC declines activist's bail plea, directs HC to consider

Topics : Sachin Pilot Delhi High Court Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana PIL

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 1:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEGalaxy S25 Series LaunchIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon