Delhi HC judge Pratibha Singh recuses herself from Google Playstore case



The matter will now be heard by another judge on April 18. Justice Pratibha M Singh on Wednesday recused herself from hearing the petition filed by the Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF) in the Delhi High Court against CCI and Google in the Google Play Store case.



The startups have also requested the court to "keep the implementation of Google's UCB in abeyance" until the CCI hears the complaint. The decision to move the court holds significance as Google is looking to implement its UCB policy from April 26. A group of digital startups, represented by ADIF, moved court on Monday to suspend Google's new in-app billing fee system, called the User Choice Billing system (UCB) until the Competition Commission of India (CCI) investigates the tech giant for alleged non-compliance of its October 2020 directives. ADIF alleged despite the market regulator’s directive, which required the tech giant to allow the use of third-party billing services for in-app payments, the UCB system still charges a high service fee.



The case pertains to a Google Playstore policy that requires all app developers to only use Google Play’s billing system (GPBS) to charge customers. GPBS was not only used for receiving payments from apps but also for in-app purchases. The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on January 12 refused to stay the second Competition Commission of India (CCI) order imposing a penalty of Rs 936.44 crore on Google for abusing its dominant position through its Playstore policies.

Also Read Google employing 'delaying tactics' and exploiting loopholes, say startups 87% app makers don't pay for Apple store, 97% for Google Play: Report Apps and payments: What is the controversy about Google Play Billing System NCLAT upholds Competition Commission's Rs 1,337 crore penalty on Google Indian startups laud Supreme Court's ruling in Google-CCI case PM Modi's comments at Vande Bharat launch aimed at coming polls: Gehlot Keshub Mahindra: A leading industrialist very different from the ultra-rich Indian CMs have assets worth over Rs 30 crore on an average: ADR report Bihar Police detain one person for hoax bomb call to Patna airport Gopal Rai asks depts to prepare action plans to curb summer air pollution