close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Delhi HC judge Pratibha Singh recuses herself from Google Playstore case

Another judge to hear the matter on April 18; case is about Playstore policy requiring all app developers to only use Google Play's billing system to charge customers

BS Reporter New Delhi
Delhi High Court

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 8:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Justice Pratibha M Singh on Wednesday recused herself from hearing the petition filed by the Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF) in the Delhi High Court against CCI and Google in the Google Play Store case.
The matter will now be heard by another judge on April 18.

A group of digital startups, represented by ADIF, moved court on Monday to suspend Google's new in-app billing fee system, called the User Choice Billing system (UCB) until the Competition Commission of India (CCI) investigates the tech giant for alleged non-compliance of its October 2020 directives. ADIF alleged despite the market regulator’s directive, which required the tech giant to allow the use of third-party billing services for in-app payments, the UCB system still charges a high service fee.
The startups have also requested the court to "keep the implementation of Google's UCB in abeyance" until the CCI hears the complaint. The decision to move the court holds significance as Google is looking to implement its UCB policy from April 26.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on January 12 refused to stay the second Competition Commission of India (CCI) order imposing a penalty of Rs 936.44 crore on Google for abusing its dominant position through its Playstore policies.
The case pertains to a Google Playstore policy that requires all app developers to only use Google Play’s billing system (GPBS) to charge customers. GPBS was not only used for receiving payments from apps but also for in-app purchases.

Also Read

Google employing 'delaying tactics' and exploiting loopholes, say startups

87% app makers don't pay for Apple store, 97% for Google Play: Report

Apps and payments: What is the controversy about Google Play Billing System

NCLAT upholds Competition Commission's Rs 1,337 crore penalty on Google

Indian startups laud Supreme Court's ruling in Google-CCI case

PM Modi's comments at Vande Bharat launch aimed at coming polls: Gehlot

Keshub Mahindra: A leading industrialist very different from the ultra-rich

Indian CMs have assets worth over Rs 30 crore on an average: ADR report

Bihar Police detain one person for hoax bomb call to Patna airport

Gopal Rai asks depts to prepare action plans to curb summer air pollution


After Google started charging a 30 per cent commission in 2020 for Playstore transactions, some app developers filed a complaint with the CCI, prompting the action. The Appellate Tribunal is likely to hear the matter on April 17
The startups, represented by ADIF, have urged the Delhi High Court to grant them relief by staying the implementation of the UCB system until the CCI completes its probe.
Topics : Delhi High Court | Google Play Store | Competition Commission of India

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 8:19 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon