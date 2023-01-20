JUST IN
India second largest sales market for Ericsson in October quarter
Business Standard

Indian startups laud Supreme Court's ruling in Google-CCI case

As per CCI's order, Google shall not deny access to its Play Services Application Programming Interfaces to disadvantage OEMs, app developers and its competitors

Topics
CCI | Google | Supreme Court

Sourabh Lele & Aryaman Gupta  |  New Delhi 

labour law

Several Indian startups have lauded the Supreme Court's decision on Google-CCI order saying it may lead to a better user experience, more products and a level playing field for competitors of Google.

First Published: Fri, January 20 2023. 23:55 IST

