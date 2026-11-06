Delhi HC rejects Unity SFB appeal, protects BharatPe's shareholder rights

The Delhi High Court has upheld BharatPe parent Resilient Innovations' (RIPL's) right to have a say in key corporate decisions at Unity Small Finance Bank, dismissing an appeal by the lender against an interim order requiring it to secure the shareholder's prior written consent.

A Division Bench comprising Justices C Hari Shankar and Vinod Kumar, in its November 5 judgment, refused to set aside an earlier order that barred Unity from taking up a proposal to increase its authorised share capital without the approval of RIPL and Centrum Financial Services, its two shareholders.

The proposed increase in authorised share capital from ₹4,000 crore to ₹4,900 crore was intended to facilitate the conversion of previously issued warrants into compulsorily convertible preference shares. The exercise could bring down RIPL's stake in the bank from 49 per cent to 21 per cent, according to submissions recorded in the judgment.

At the heart of the dispute is a shareholders' agreement signed by Unity, RIPL and Centrum on October 26, 2021. It requires the bank to obtain prior written approval from representatives of both shareholders before acting on specified strategic and corporate decisions, classified as 'Reserved Matters'.

Unity had approached RIPL for its consent to the proposed capital increase on multiple occasions. However, it subsequently argued that the references to the proposal being a Reserved Matter had been made inadvertently.

The Division Bench rejected this explanation, calling it an “argument of desperation, and nothing more”. It said the bank had acknowledged the need for shareholder approval in its own board agenda and written communications, and could not subsequently disown those acknowledgements to escape its contractual commitments.

Unity had also argued that the shareholders' agreement could not prevail over the bank's articles of association. The court disagreed, pointing to Clause 8 of the agreement, which contains a non obstante provision giving the contractual arrangement precedence over conflicting provisions in the memorandum and articles of association.

The bank's contention that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had asked it to remove Reserved Matter provisions from its articles of association also failed to convince the Bench. The judges observed that such regulatory directions did not extinguish the contractual obligations agreed upon by the shareholders. They further noted that the agreement had been placed before the RBI and that the regulator had not objected to Clause 8.

Reacting to the judgment, a BharatPe spokesperson said the bank's board should adhere to the court's directions and take decisions independently, keeping the interests of all stakeholders, including minority shareholders, in mind.

“The Board must ensure that the Bank complies with the Court’s directions in letter and spirit. We expect the Board to exercise independent judgment, free from undue influence, and act in the interests of the Bank and all its stakeholders, including minority shareholders,” the spokesperson said.

BharatPe said the governance arrangements agreed upon when the joint venture was established in 2021 should be followed consistently and not altered to benefit one shareholder group. It added that upholding the agreed framework was important for preserving trust between shareholders and safeguarding the bank's long-term interests.

Centrum declined to comment on the matter, citing the ongoing legal proceedings. “The discussions are solely between the bank’s promoter and a financial investor. The bank remains operationally unaffected, and continues to serve its customers and stakeholders as usual,” it said.

The Division Bench found no reason to interfere with the single judge's interim order and dismissed Unity's appeal. The underlying dispute, however, is yet to be finally decided and remains pending before the single judge.