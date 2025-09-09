Tuesday, September 09, 2025 | 07:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Karisma Kapoor's children move Delhi HC over Sunjay Kapur's disputed will

Karisma Kapoor's children move Delhi HC over Sunjay Kapur's disputed will

Samaira and Kiaan Raj Kapoor have approached Delhi HC contesting a will that allegedly leaves Sunjay Kapur's estate to their stepmother Priya Kapur, seeking a share in his assets

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 7:45 PM IST

Actor Karisma Kapoor’s children Samaira and Kiaan Raj Kapoor have moved the Delhi High Court, claiming a share in the assets of their late father Sunjay Kapur, who passed away in London earlier this year. Kapur was the chairman emeritus of Sona Comstar. He passed away in June after suffering a heart attack while playing a polo match there.
 
Kapur's children from his marriage to Karisma, Samaira (20) and Kiaan (15), have sought a share in the inheritance along with challenging a will that allegedly bequeaths all assets to their stepmother Priya Kapur. The litigation covers both the RK Family Trust and Aureus Investments, the promoter entity of Sona Comstar, which holds a 28 per cent stake valued at over ₹8,000 crore in the ₹30,000 crore auto components major.
   
The children allege that the will, said to have been signed in March 2025, was fabricated to cut them out and surfaced only in July under suspicious circumstances.
 
“The plaintiffs submit that the purported will, allegedly executed by the plaintiffs’ father, is not a legal and valid document, is forged and fabricated, and in any event surrounded by suspicious circumstances. It is for this reason that neither the original of the alleged purported will has been shown to the plaintiffs nor a copy of the alleged purported will has been provided," the children allege in their plaint.
 
Filed on September 8, the suit names Priya, her minor son with Sunjay, the late businessman’s mother Rani Kapur, and family friend Shradha Suri Marwah, who claims to be the executor. The plaintiffs have sought a one-fifth share each in their father’s estate, mandatory disclosure of records, and an injunction against any transfer or creation of third-party rights.

According to the plea, Priya initially informed the family that there was no will and that the assets were with the Trust. The will was later introduced by Marwah, supported by two witnesses linked to Priya. The plaintiffs contend that even before Sunjay’s funeral in June, Aureus convened a board meeting to appoint Priya as managing director (MD) on a package of ₹1 crore a month, and that one of the alleged witnesses was soon after inducted as a director.
 
In July, according to media reports, Sunjay’s mother Rani objected to Priya’s elevation as director, alleging coercion. Ahead of Sona Comstar’s annual general meeting (AGM) in August, she wrote to the board, claiming she was forced to sign documents “behind locked doors”.
 
Samaira and Kiaan have said in their plaint that their late father, even after the divorce with their mother, had remained deeply engaged in their lives, financed their education and travels, and assured them of a secure future through businesses and overseas assets. They argue in their plaint that it is “unfathomable” that he would exclude them entirely. They also accuse Priya of “conniving” with Marwah and others to usurp control of Aureus and the Trust.
 
The plaintiffs have prayed before the High Court to reject reliance on the will, declare the children’s inheritance rights, and appoint a commissioner to oversee partition of the estate.
 

Topics : Delhi High Court sunjay kapur

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 7:22 PM IST

