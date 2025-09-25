Govt aims to make 'chips to ships' locally: PM Modi's 'Make in India' pitch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the government is focusing on Make in India and aims to make 'chips to ships' in the country. He also called for the fulfillment of the vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', adding that at a time of global disruption, countries risk compromising their own growth if they depend on others for development.
PM Modi made these remarks as he inaugurated the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show-2025 in Gautam Buddh Nagar. Addressing a gathering, he said that India is strengthening its position and will no longer accept being dependent on other countries for its development. He called for increasing investment in research and innovation to make the country self-reliant.
Advocating for becoming self-reliant, he added that every product that can be made in India should be made here.
Despite the world witnessing an uncertain time, PM Modi said that India continues to have"attractive growth". Elaborating further, he said, "Disruption doesn't wander us; we find new opportunities in that situation also. India is strengthening its foundation for the upcoming decade through Atmanirbharta. In these changing times, countries will compromise their growth if they continue to rely on others."
PM Modi lauds India's fintech sector
Lauding India's fintech sector, PM Modi added that the country is witnessing a "platform for all, progress for all" because of some of the landmark initiatives undertaken in the fintech sector. "Our fintech sector has strengthened the inclusive development. The open platforms we made are inclusive to everyone. UPI, Aadhar, all these initiatives... Its impact is shown everywhere, whether shopping in a mall or a tea seller, they both are using UPI", he said.
55 per cent of Indian mobiles are manufactured in UP: PM Modi
Highlighting the growth made by UP's manufacturing sector, PM Modi added that 55 per cent of mobile phones are being made in UP, adding that the state will strengthen India's self-reliance in the semiconductor sector. "Of all the mobile phones manufactured in India, 55% are made in UP. UP will strengthen India's self-reliance in the semiconductor sector... Our forces want to reduce their dependence on other nations. We are developing a vibrant defence sector in India... Very soon, in the factory set up with the help of Russia, we will begin manufacturing the AK-203 rifles. A defence corridor is being built in UP", he added.
PM Modi on next-gen GST reforms
Commenting on the recently implemented next-generation Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms, PM Modi said that these reforms have significantly brought down taxes for the middle class and poor people. He further added that these structural reforms will give new wings to India's growth story.
UPITS 2025
The UPITS 2025 will be held from September 25 to 29 and highlights the theme of "Ultimate Sourcing Begins Here". The trade show will have three core objectives: innovation, integration, and internationalisation. It will also highlight the state's diverse craft traditions, modern industries, robust MSMEs, and emerging entrepreneurs together on a single platform. Key sectors to be showcased include handicrafts, textiles, leather, agriculture, food processing, IT, electronics, and AYUSH, among others. It will also highlight Uttar Pradesh’s rich art, culture, and cuisine under one roof.