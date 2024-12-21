Business Standard

Saturday, December 21, 2024 | 12:23 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi LG gives nod to ED to prosecute Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy case

Delhi LG gives nod to ED to prosecute Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy case

On December 5, the Enforcement Directorate sought permission for sanction of prosecution against Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Former Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2024 | 12:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ahead of the upcoming 2025 Delhi Assembly Polls, Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena has granted permission to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to prosecute AAP Chief and Former Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, in the excise policy case.

On December 5, the Enforcement Directorate sought permission for sanction of prosecution against Arvind Kejriwal.

This move comes after months of investigations into the Delhi government's excise policy, which has been at the center of controversy and allegations of corruption.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Friday granted the Enforcement Directorate (ED) additional time to file its reply to the petition filed by Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia. The petition challenges the trial court's decision to take cognizance of the chargesheets in the Delhi Excise Liquor Policy case.

 

The matter has been scheduled for hearing on February 5, by the bench of Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri.

Also Read

lalan singh

JDU leaders accuse Kejriwal of sidelining Dalits, backward classes

Elections, voting, Lok Sabha elections

MCD approves Rs 25 crore fund for 2025 Delhi polls; to set up 13,000 booths

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Delhi elections 2025: Complete list of welfare schemes announced by AAP

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

AAP protests near BJP office over Shah's Ambedkar remark, demands action

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

Ahead of Delhi polls, Kejriwal announces free treatment for senior citizens

Recently Delhi High Court had issued a notice on Aam Aadmi Party' leader Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia plea challenging the trial court's decision to take cognizance of the Enforcement Directorate's chargesheet against them in the alleged excise policy scam.

Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia are currently out on bail in both the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) cases related to the now-scrapped excise policy.

According to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Excise Policy was deliberately designed with loopholes to benefit AAP leaders and foster cartel formations. The ED accused AAP leaders of receiving kickbacks from liquor businesses in exchange for preferential treatment, including discounts, license fee waivers, and relief during the Covid-19 disruptions.

The ED further alleged that the "scam" involved awarding wholesale liquor distribution rights to private entities with a fixed 12% margin, in return for a 6% kickback. Additionally, AAP leaders were accused of influencing the outcome of elections in Punjab and Goa in early 2022.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

WhatsApp

LIVE news: US judge finds Israel's NSO Group liable for hacking in WhatsApp lawsuit

Protest, Parliament Protest

Parliament scuffle: Crime branch to probe BJP's FIR, Congress' allegations

Gold

52 kg gold, Rs 9.86 crore cash found in abandoned SUV near Bhopal forest

Fire, Fire accident

Four of a family killed as fire breaks out at dairy shop in Madhya Pradesh

Pollution, India Pollution

Delhi gasps for air: Toxic smog turns city into a hazard zone at 434 AQI

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal AAP government money laundering case Money laundering Enforcement Directorate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 21 2024 | 12:20 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOCarraro India IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon