Business Standard

Saturday, December 21, 2024 | 11:09 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Four of a family killed as fire breaks out at dairy shop in Madhya Pradesh

Four of a family killed as fire breaks out at dairy shop in Madhya Pradesh

Four people, including two children, died in a fire that broke out in a house in the Nayanpur area of Dewas in Madhya Pradesh, an official said.

Fire, Fire accident

The four deceased in the fire incident belong to the same family. | Representative image: Shutterstock

ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2024 | 11:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Four people, including two children, died in a fire that broke out in a house in the Nayanpur area of Dewas in Madhya Pradesh, an official said.

According to police, the fire tenders were present at the location to douse the blaze which started at a milk dairy on the ground floor of a residential building.

The four deceased in the fire incident belong to the same family.

"In the Nayapura area, a fire incident was reported in the Aryan milk parlour. A family living upstairs, including a husband and wife with two children died in the incident. Prima facie, it seems that the fire was caused because of a short circuit. A special team is investigating the actual cause of the fire. The bodies of the families have been recovered by the fire brigade and police officials," Manju Yadav, Police Station Incharge, Nahar Darwaja PS, told reporters.

 

The deceased have been identified as Dinesh Carpenter, his wife Gayatri, daughter Ishika and son Chirag. They were dairy operators. Superintendent of Police (SP) Puneet Gehlot also reached the spot.

More From This Section

WhatsApp

LIVE news: US judge finds Israel's NSO Group liable for hacking in WhatsApp lawsuit

Pollution, India Pollution

Delhi gasps for air: Toxic smog turns city into a hazard zone at 434 AQI

Security forces, police

Two Naxalites with cumulative bounty of Rs 8 lakh surrender in Gadchiroli

Jaipur Fire, Truck Fire

Death toll in Jaipur tanker truck collision rises to 14, confirms DCP

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

Yogi increases compensation to farmers for Jewar Airport land acquisition

Topics : Madhya Pradesh Fire accident dairy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 21 2024 | 11:06 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOCarraro India IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon