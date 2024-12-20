Business Standard

Friday, December 20, 2024 | 03:41 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / JDU leaders accuse Kejriwal of sidelining Dalits, backward classes

JDU leaders accuse Kejriwal of sidelining Dalits, backward classes

Kejriwal has had links with an organisation known for its stand against reservation, joined hands with the Congress after swearing to never ally with it, hates people from Bihar and poorvanchal

lalan singh

Lalan Singh told reporters that Kejriwal had no right to question the JD(U) president. | File Image: Lalan Singh

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 3:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Janata Dal (United) on Friday accused Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal of not giving representation to Dalits and backward classes, and said a leader tainted with corruption charges has no right to give suggestions to someone like Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The attack on the former Delhi chief minister from two key JD(U) leaders, Union minister Lalan Singh and Sanjay Jha, came a day after Kejriwal wrote a letter to Kumar asking him to "deeply reflect" on Union Home Minister Amit Shah's alleged insulting comments for B R Ambedkar.

Kejriwal had written a similar letter to another key BJP ally, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

 

Jha responded to the AAP leader by writing he did not send a single leader from the Dalit and backward castes to the Rajya Sabha and accusing him of backtracking on his promise of picking a Dalit deputy chief minister in Punjab.

Jha asked if the AAP leader could not find anyone from these classes to replace him as Delhi chief minister when he resigned and cited Kumar's choice of Dalit leader Jitan Ram Manjhi to take him place in 2014.

Also Read

Tejashwi Yadav

Tejashwi may skip winter session out of shame post bypoll result: JD(U)

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Made mistake in past, now will stay with NDA permanently: Nitish Kumar

NDA ministers

Most BJP allies refrain from supporting UCC, positive to simultaneous polls

Rajiv Ranjan

Waqf amendment bill 2024 not anti-Muslim: Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah | Photo: PTI

BJP-JD(S) 'Mysuru Chalo' march demanding CM's resignation enters day 4

Kejriwal has had links with an organisation known for its stand against reservation, joined hands with the Congress after swearing to never ally with it, hates people from Bihar and poorvanchal as is clear from their poor living conditions in the national capital, he alleged. 

Singh told reporters that Kejriwal had no right to question the JD(U) president and took a swipe at him over his incarceration in jail in a corruption case after entering politics through an anti-corruption movement headed by veteran activist Anna Hazare.

He then dumped Hazare, the Union minister said, adding, "A corrupt person has no right to offer advice to Nitish Kumar who was a Union minister and is now chief minister for so many years and still can not been accused of any misconduct."  Sharing the letters on X, Kejriwal said people feel that those who love Ambedkar can not support the BJP that "insulted" the architect of India's Constitution, and asked Kumar and Naidu to ponder over it.

Shah's remark on Babasaheb was not only "disrespectful" but also revealed the BJP's perspective towards him and the Constitution, the AAP leader said in the letters to the two chief ministers.

"The statement made by Shah in Parliament regarding Babasaheb has left the entire nation stunned. His remark that 'chanting Ambedkar-Ambedkar has become a fashion these days' is not only disrespectful but also reveals the BJP's perspective towards Babasaheb and our Constitution," Kejriwal wrote.

JD(U) leaders strongly defended Shah, saying he only exposed the Congress' insult of Ambedkar, an iconic figure, especially among Dalits.

"The home minister threw light on those pages of history which you and the leader of your alliance Rahul Gandhi do not want to see. Shah told the country as to how a hurt Ambedkar had to resign from Nehru's Cabinet due to neglect of Dalits and women. I can understand that you and your alliance leader Rahul Gandhi would not have liked such a discussion at all," Jha wrote in the letter.

The Congress was in power in Bihar till 1990 and enjoyed its fruits later till 2005 in alliance with the RJD but it was Kumar who gave reservation to Dalits and extremely backward classes in local bodies, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Sanjay Raut

Attacks on 'Marathi manoos' on rise after BJP's win in Maharashtra: Raut

Aaditya Thackeray, Aaditya, Thackeray

Fadnavis' allegation on Bharat Jodo Yatra shows Centre's failure: Aaditya

Mayawati

BJP, others two sides of same coin in not respecting Ambedkar: Mayawati

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

RS adopts motion to nominate 12 MPs to panel on simultaneous polls bills

Derek O'Brien, dharna of a TMC

Dhankhar spoke for almost 30% of time in RS, claims TMC's Derek O'Brien

Topics : Nitish Kumar Arvind Kejriwal JDU Dalit-OBC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 3:38 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOCarraro India IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon