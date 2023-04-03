close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Delhi LG permits 55 more e-com, retail outlets to operate round-the-clock

These 55 outlets situated at various locations in Delhi include e-commerce, retail garments and accessories outlets

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Vinai Kumar Saxena

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 4:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi LG V K Saxena has approved the operation of 55 more e-commerce and retail outlets round-the-clock in the national capital, months after he gave a nod to over 300 establishments to operate 24x7, Raj Niwas officials said on Monday.

The proposal, given by the Labour Department and endorsed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, was made to exempt another 55 establishments from Sections 14, 15 and 16 of the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act, 1954.

These 55 outlets situated at various locations in Delhi include e-commerce, retail garments and accessories outlets.

"Taking grave exception to the delays ranging up to seven years in disposing of applications for exemption by the Labour Department, the LG in October last year noted on file that the basic purpose of according exemptions under Section 14, 15 and 16 of the Delhi Shops & Establishment Act, 1954 is to enable the various establishments to carry on with their businesses on a 24x7 basis," a Raj Niwas official said.

Their round-the-clock functioning will facilitate employment generation and promote a positive business environment for future investment in the national capital.

The LG had flagged the unprofessional attitude and lack of due diligence on the part of the Labour Department on the subject matter and underlined that some pick-and-choose policy has been adopted by the department in processing such applications, which could be indicative of corrupt practices.

Also Read

Traders demand rollout of robust e-com policy, formation of regulator

India should target $350 bn exports through e-commerce by 2030: GTRI

Zippo targets 50% sales growth in 2023, expects strong double-digit growth

Mukesh Ambani completes 20 years at helm of Reliance Industries

Delhi CM Kejriwal takes jibe at LG Saxena, asks him to "chill"

Yediyurappa says son Vijayendra to contest from Shikaripura and not Varuna

CJI approves fresh guidelines on engaging services of law clerks in SC

'Digital Dukaan': Axis Bank launches biz management solution for merchants

Karnataka CM Bommai confirms he will seek reelection from Shiggaon

Parliament passes antitrust legislation on overseas mergers & acquisitions

Saxena noted the inordinate delay in the processing of such routine applications also negatively affects the confidence/sentiments of the business community at large.

The LG has also directed the department to dispose of such applications within a prescribed timeline so that a conducive and investor-friendly business environment, promoting economic growth, can be created and positive confidence can be instilled in the business community at large.

In order to ensure transparent and effective monitoring, an online system has been developed for the receipt of applications for exemption under sections 14, 15 and 16 of the Delhi Shops and Establishment Act, 1954.

The Raj Niwas official informed that the applications are only accepted through online mode.

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal | Delhi | Governor government

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 4:16 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon