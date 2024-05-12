Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Delhi Mayor asks MCD to act on illegal parking, seeks report in 5 days

Taking cognisance of media reports on illegal parking, the statement said the AAP-led Municipal Corporation has called for action from the commissioner against the culprits

Picture courtesy: www.delhimetro.net

Oberoi has asked the commissioner to give directions to the officials concerned to identify and prepare a list of all the illegal parking spots in the city . Picture courtesy: www.delhimetro.net

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2024 | 7:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi has written to the MCD Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti demanding action against illegal parking plaguing the city, according to an official statement.
Oberoi has asked the commissioner to give directions to the officials concerned to identify and prepare a list of all the illegal parking spots in the city, take action against them and submit a comprehensive report to her within five days, the statement released on Sunday said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"It has come to my notice that so many illegal parkings are being run in various parts of Delhi. These illegal parkings are creating nuisance and inconvenience to the public due to traffic jams and also tarnishing the image of the corporation. Apart from this, it has also resulted in huge revenue loss to the corporation...," the letter written by Oberoi read.
"In view of the above, it is desired that necessary direction may be given to the concerned officer to identify various illegal parkings running in Delhi, to prepare a list of all the illegal parkings, to take stern action and submit the report to the office of undersigned (Mayor) within five days," it added.
Taking cognisance of media reports on illegal parking, the statement said the AAP-led Municipal Corporation has called for action from the commissioner against the culprits.
Such illegal parkings have been reported in the markets of Subhash Nagar, Karol Bagh, Gaffar Market, Ajmal Khan Road, among others, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi MCD car parking

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 12 2024 | 7:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEAkshaya Tritiya 2024Gold prices on Akshaya TritiyaArvind Kejriwal Interim BailIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon