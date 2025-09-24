Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 10:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / No more reels: Delhi Metro cracks down on making video content, loud music

No more reels: Delhi Metro cracks down on making video content, loud music

The move, which began on September 14, will cover the entire metro network this week, with fines for recording dance clips or social media content, DMRC said

Metro, Delhi Metro

In 2023, DMRC directed its flying squads, who are primarily tasked with preventing men from entering women’s coaches, to also monitor commuters who are shooting objectionable content | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 10:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Tired of watching people shoot reels while travelling to and from work? You might be getting relief soon, as the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has started broadcasting in-train announcements warning commuters against recording reels or social media content.
 
The move, which began on September 14, will cover the entire metro network this week, a DMRC official said, adding that recording dance clips or social media content will now attract a fine, Hindustan Times reported.
 
Anuj Dayal, principal executive director, corporate communications at DMRC, said, “This step has been taken to ensure that fellow passengers are not inconvenienced due to such activity.” He added that a parallel social media campaign has also been launched by the metro operator, urging passengers to avoid playing loud music on their mobile phones.
 
 
These initiatives are being undertaken to ensure that passengers have a comfortable travelling experience in the Delhi Metro. The announcement, which is now being made in English and Hindi, joins the existing list of in-train announcements by DMRC, which includes not sitting on floors or eating inside the coaches. The new message states, “Filming reels, dance videos, or any other such activities are strictly prohibited.”
 
It is worth noting that while the Metro Railways Act, 2002, does not specifically prohibit the shooting of reels, violators can be fined under provisions against “creating a nuisance” inside the metro stations or coaches.

Also Read

DMRC, Phase 4 expansion DMRC

DMRC signs six-year deal with Alstom to boost red, yellow line service

Ixigo app to offer Delhi Metro QR ticketing in tie-up with DMRC, ONDC

Ixigo app to offer Delhi Metro QR ticketing in tie-up with DMRC, ONDC

Metro, Delhi Metro

Delhi Metro sees third technical snag in a week, commuters face delays

Metro, Delhi metro

Services hit on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line during peak morning hours

Metro, Delhi metro

Delhi Metro travel gets costlier from today, check the new fares here

 

Delhi Metro’s coaches serve as a backdrop for video content

 
The decision to broadcast in-train announcements comes at a time when the Delhi Metro, which was once known for its efficiency and order, has now increasingly become a hotspot for shooting video content, often creating disruptions for other commuters.
 
In 2023, DMRC directed its flying squads, who are primarily tasked with preventing men from entering women’s coaches, to also monitor commuters who are shooting objectionable content. However, despite this, several commuters have continued shooting video content, highlighting how difficult it is to implement such measures.
 
According to a report in The Times of India, DMRC had previously warned commuters against shooting reels in the metro. It has also been appealing to commuters to inform the officials when they notice unruly behaviour in the trains instead of recording the incidents on their mobile phones.
 
In April this year, a 25-year-old man was arrested for apparently drinking alcohol with a boiled egg inside a metro coach.

More From This Section

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

LIVE news updates: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis, deputies to tour flood-hit Marathwada

A Revanth Reddy, Revanth

Telangana clears ₹3,745 cr investment; Coca-Cola plant to support farmers

PM Modi

PM Modi condoles death of Saudi Arabia's grand mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz

Taxi, Mumbai

Drivers of app-based taxis in Maharashtra implement govt-notified fare

Yuvraj Singh

ED questions cricketer Yuvraj Singh for over 7 hours in betting app case

Topics : Delhi Metro Social Media BS Web Reports DMRC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 10:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGK Energy IPO AllotmentEpack Prefab Technologies IPOTop Stocks To BuyGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEStock Market Investment StrategyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon