Monday, September 01, 2025 | 09:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi Metro sees third technical snag in a week, commuters face delays

Delhi Metro sees third technical snag in a week, commuters face delays

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said the delays were also reported between Barakhamba and Indraprastha stations on the Blue Line due to a signalling issue

Metro, Delhi Metro

"Due to a signalling issue at the terminal station Millennium City Centre Gurugram, the reversal of trains for onward service towards Samaypur Badli is taking a little extra time," the DMRC said in a post on X. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 9:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi Metro witnessed its third technical snag within a week on Monday, causing delays on the Yellow and Blue lines and leading to overcrowding at several stations.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said the delays were also reported between Barakhamba and Indraprastha stations on the Blue Line due to a signalling issue.

The signalling issue in the metro system was a technical failure in the automated safety mechanism that regulates train movement, forcing trains to slow down and operate in manual mode.

Earlier in the day, train services on the Yellow Line were also affected in the afternoon due to a signalling issue at Millennium City Centre, Gurugram.

 

"Due to a signalling issue at the terminal station Millennium City Centre Gurugram, the reversal of trains for onward service towards Samaypur Badli is taking a little extra time," the DMRC said in a post on X.

Also Read

Metro, Delhi metro

Services hit on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line during peak morning hours

Metro, Delhi metro

Delhi Metro travel gets costlier from today, check the new fares here

DMRC, Delhi metro

Kite-related disruptions on metro network fell sharply on I-Day: DMRC

DMRC, Delhi metro

Delhi Metro to start services at 4am on Independence Day for Red Fort event

DMRC security checks on 79th Independence Day 2025

Delhi govt to intensify security ahead of Independence Day, details here

Train movement was disrupted between Sultanpur and Millennium City Centre, leading to long waiting times for passengers.

A huge crowd gathered at the Hauz Khas, Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Yamuna Bank and Kashmere Gate metro stations, with platforms so packed that there was hardly any space left between commuters, and passengers struggled to board trains.

This was the third such incident in the past week, with a similar glitch reported on Friday morning on the Yellow Line.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Delhi Rains, Rain

IMD issues orange alert in Gurugram for Tuesday; WFH, online classes advised

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi on flood alert as Haryana releases water; CM Gupta assures readiness

Manoj Jarange Patil, Manoj Jarange

Mumbai's prime biz hub disrupted amid Jarange's Maratha quota protest

Toyota, Toyota logo

Toyota Kirloskar Motor eyes Team India lead sponsorship after Dream11 exitpremium

Rajit Punhani

Rajit Punhani takes over as FSSAI chief with focus on new food norms

Topics : Delhi Metro Delhi DMRC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 9:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSCO Summit 2025 LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceAfghanistan vs UAE LIVE ScoreFoldable iPhoneBlack Money RulesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon