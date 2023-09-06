Delhi Metro records highest-ever footfall of over 7 mn passengers on Sep 4

The Delhi Metro on September 4 registered the highest-ever count of daily passenger journeys -- 71.03 lakh -- surpassing the record it set a few days ago.
The corresponding figures on August 29 had stood at 69.94 lakh.
Journey or line utilisation is calculated by the number of corridors passengers use to reach their destinations.
"The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) broke its own highest passenger journey record made last week by registering an unprecedented 71.03 lakh passenger journeys on Monday, marking the highest-ever daily passenger journeys on the Delhi Metro," a senior official said.
Prior to August 29, the highest recorded passenger journey count stood at 68.16 lakh on August 28.
The milestone, achieved on Monday, comes after a period of challenges that reflects the resilience and trust of the Delhi NCR citizens in the world-class transportation system provided by DMRC, he said.
Also Read
Passengers can carry 2 sealed bottles of alcohol per person in Delhi metro
Signs of recovery: Delhi Metro regains 90% of pre-pandemic ridership levels
Chennai metro passengers can buy tickets on WhatsApp: Here's how to book
At 6.81 million, Delhi Metro records its highest ridership on August 28
DMRC to get over 100 cops in plainclothes to monitor, prosecute offenders
Rahul Gandhi leaves for Europe tour; to meet EU lawyers, students: Report
G20 Summit: Delhi govt issues notification on traffic restrictions
Happy Janmashtami 2023: 10 best wishes, quotes and more to share
After six years, Sonia to write to PM again on Women's Reservation Bill
IDBI Bank files appeal against NCLT's approval of Zee-Sony merger
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)