Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.23%)
65780.26 + 152.12
Nifty (0.24%)
19574.90 + 46.10
Nifty Midcap (1.06%)
40253.60 + 423.25
Nifty Smallcap (0.64%)
5830.90 + 37.10
Nifty Bank (-0.10%)
44532.15 -46.15
Heatmap

Delhi Metro records highest-ever footfall of over 7 mn passengers on Sep 4

The corresponding figures on August 29 had stood at 6 mn

Representative Image

Journey or line utilisation is calculated by the number of corridors passengers use to reach their destinations

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2023 | 7:24 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Delhi Metro on September 4 registered the highest-ever count of daily passenger journeys -- 71.03 lakh -- surpassing the record it set a few days ago.
The corresponding figures on August 29 had stood at 69.94 lakh.
Journey or line utilisation is calculated by the number of corridors passengers use to reach their destinations.
"The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) broke its own highest passenger journey record made last week by registering an unprecedented 71.03 lakh passenger journeys on Monday, marking the highest-ever daily passenger journeys on the Delhi Metro," a senior official said.
Prior to August 29, the highest recorded passenger journey count stood at 68.16 lakh on August 28.
The milestone, achieved on Monday, comes after a period of challenges that reflects the resilience and trust of the Delhi NCR citizens in the world-class transportation system provided by DMRC, he said.

Also Read

Passengers can carry 2 sealed bottles of alcohol per person in Delhi metro

Signs of recovery: Delhi Metro regains 90% of pre-pandemic ridership levels

Chennai metro passengers can buy tickets on WhatsApp: Here's how to book

At 6.81 million, Delhi Metro records its highest ridership on August 28

DMRC to get over 100 cops in plainclothes to monitor, prosecute offenders

Rahul Gandhi leaves for Europe tour; to meet EU lawyers, students: Report

G20 Summit: Delhi govt issues notification on traffic restrictions

Happy Janmashtami 2023: 10 best wishes, quotes and more to share

After six years, Sonia to write to PM again on Women's Reservation Bill

IDBI Bank files appeal against NCLT's approval of Zee-Sony merger

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi Metro train passengers DMRC

First Published: Sep 06 2023 | 7:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesJanmashtami 2023 wishesICC World Cup TicketsIRFC Share PriceGST Collection10 Best Side Hustles in 2023

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon