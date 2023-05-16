close

DMRC to get over 100 cops in plainclothes to monitor, prosecute offenders

The decision has been taken considering the increase in incidents of "public obscenity" inside metro compartments

BS Web Team New Delhi
Delhi Metro

Photo: Shutterstock

2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 9:38 AM IST
To prevent incidents of obscene activities in Delhi Metro, Delhi Police has decided to deploy more than 100 personnel in civilian clothes, a report published in The Indian Express (IE) said. To this end, deployments will be made based on pre-identified stations.
An official aware of the development was quoted in the report as saying that the personnel on duty will complement the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) staff, and CISF officials in prosecuting offenders on the spot and take subsequent legal action if required.

The decision has been taken considering the increase in incidents of "public obscenity" inside metro compartments. Various teams of Delhi police comprising constables and head constables have been directed to travel in civilian clothing in the coaches alongside at least two Delhi Metro officials and two CISF personnel.
The officer quoted above, said "Personnel will be deployed at most of the prominent stations and they have been told to randomly enter compartments and travel in them until a few stations to check on any such nuisance. Women constables civilian clothes will also keep a check on women's compartments...personnel in uniform have also been deployed."

The decision has been taken after DMRC had written to Delhi Police to increase patrolling at metro stations and inside metro coaches.
A Delhi Metro official said that CCTV cameras installed in metro compartments will also be put to use to monitor such activities. Further, passengers have been requested to call on DMRC helpline number 155370 and share details of such incidents and offenders, the IE report said.

Interchange stations with large footfall like Rajiv Chowk and Kashmere Gate will be especially in focus for the monitoring plan, the report said.
First Published: May 16 2023 | 9:38 AM IST

