Sensex (-0.13%)
64861.09 -81.31
Nifty (0.01%)
19408.20 + 1.50
Nifty Smallcap (1.31%)
6211.85 + 80.60
Nifty Midcap (0.77%)
40358.15 + 308.35
Nifty Bank (-0.37%)
43574.25 -163.65
Heatmap

Delhi Metro update: Services resume on Pink line after delay earlier today

The Pink Line experienced a delay in services from Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus to Lajpat Nagar, the DMRC had said in a posting earlier

DMRC, Delhi metro

Photo: DMRC twitter

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2023 | 11:24 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Services on Delhi Metro's Pink Line returned to normal on Wednesday after a delay early today, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said.
"Normal services have resumed", DMRC posted on X
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The Pink Line experienced a delay in services from Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus to Lajpat Nagar, the DMRC had said in a posting earlier.
No other service lines will be affected, informed the DMRC.
The Pink line of the Delhi Metro consists of 38 metro stations and runs from Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar. It is the longest metro line of the Delhi Metro.
Meanwhile, Delhi Metro has been running 20 extra train trips from November 3. The initiative is part of a bid to encourage more travellers to use public transport amid the deteriorating air quality in the national capital region.
This is apart from the 40 supplementary train services that the DMRC began on weekdays starting October 25.
the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Sunday decided to invoke Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the entire National Capital Region (NCR) with immediate effect to prevent further deterioration of air quality.
The Air Quality Commission said that Stage IV will be implemented in addition to the restrictions placed under Stage I to III.
The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is a set of guidelines and measures implemented to combat air pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR) of India, which includes Delhi and its surrounding areas.

Also Read

Signs of recovery: Delhi Metro regains 90% of pre-pandemic ridership levels

Delhi LG approves transfer of land to build metro station at Keshopur

Delhi metro: Delay in services on pink line from Durgabai Deshmukh station

Passengers can carry 2 sealed bottles of alcohol per person in Delhi metro

Will Gurugram finally receive a new metro line after 10 years? Details here

NIA conducts raids in human trafficking cases, Myanmar national detained

Bihar caste survey: Here's what it reveals about poverty, jobs in the state

Delhi air quality 'severe', farm fires account for one-third pollution

Rajasthan elections 2023 LIVE: Final integrated photo voters list published

Odd-even: Rai calls meet to discuss implementation of SC's observations

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi Metro Metro Pink Line metro

First Published: Nov 08 2023 | 11:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Price TodayInstagram FeatureChampions Trophy 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayRajasthan Assembly elections LIVEAUS vs AFG HighlightsSamvat 2080

Elections 2023

8 Naxal encounters, IED blast reported during 1st phase of C'garh pollsOver 2,100 candidates lose deposits in past Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

World Cup 2023

Had back spasm: Glenn Maxwell on facing cramps during marvellous double tonWorld Cup, Timed-out row: I have video evidence - Mathews questions umpires

India News

Delhi air quality 'severe', farm fires account for one-third pollutionOdd-even: Rai calls meet to discuss implementation of SC's observations

Economy News

Rupee expected to trade near record lows despite economic growth: ExpertsRural market recovery boosts consumer goods sector growth to 9%: Report
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon