Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Delhi ministers seek urgent action on water crisis in letter to PM Modi

Delhi cabinet ministers said Atishi's indefinite fast has entered the fourth day and her health is deteriorating

Water crisis, New Delhi water crisis

Asserting that Delhi should get its due share of water, the minister announced that in the evening a candle light march will be carried out.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 1:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi cabinet ministers have written a letter to Prime Narendra Modi and urged him to resolve the water crisis in the national capital on a priority basis, Environment minister Gopal Rai said on Monday.
Addressing a press conference, Delhi cabinet ministers said Atishi's indefinite fast has entered the fourth day and her health is deteriorating.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The ministers held a meeting at the hunger strike site in Jangpura's Bhogal, where they decided to write a letter to the prime minister seeking a solution to the issue.

ALSO READ: Until 2.8 mn Delhiites get water, indefinite fast will continue: Atishi
"We also invite Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena, all officers to Wazirabad, Bawana to see the readings of flow metres and see the water levels of the river there. Data is available for the water released by Haryana and they can see for themselves how the water has reduced," he said.
Asserting that Delhi should get its due share of water, the minister announced that in the evening a candle light march will be carried out in support of Atishi's indefinite fast.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Delhi Water crisis Delhi Water Supply AAP AAP government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 1:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayInternational Yoga Day 2024Weather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET-UG 2024 Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon