close
Sensex (0.58%)
64449.54 + 368.64
Nifty (0.60%)
19247.55 + 114.30
Nifty Smallcap (1.43%)
6018.30 + 84.90
Nifty Midcap (0.75%)
39606.00 + 293.55
Nifty Bank (0.72%)
43325.65 + 308.45
Heatmap

Delhi-NCR air pollution today, 3 Nov: Government bans construction work

The air quality of Delhi NCR continues to worsen, with AQI at several places reaching alarming levels. Authorities imposed a ban on construction work and restrictions on diesel and petrol vehicles

Pollution, Delhi pollution

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 3 2023 | 12:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi air pollution continues to be hazardous for the seventh consecutive day. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is at an alarming level at several places.

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, several places in Delhi, like Punjabi Bagh station, Mundka station, and Anand Vihar Station recorded AQI levels above the 400 mark. To curb the situation in Delhi, the government of Delhi levied a ban on the construction work, closure of primary schools in the national capital and imposed restrictions on diesel and petrol vehicles operation in and around the national capital.

Currently, according to the AQI as per CPCB data, the most polluted places in Delhi are Jahangirpuri (496), Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (482), Mundka (499), Narela (491), Punjabi Bagh (499), Wazirpur (498), and R K Puram (495).

Also Read: Haryana targets to reduce stubble burning by 50%: Dy Commmssioner Jind

Schools to remain shut for two days

Delhi CM, Arvind Kejriwal said shared a message on X closing primary schools for two days. He wrote, "In light of the rising pollution levels, all govt and private primary schools in Delhi will remain closed for the next 2 days."

However, online classes will be held in schools run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and schools will remain open for teachers.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) has been hazardous in the Capital city for quite some time now, with the situation deteriorating in the last few days. Many factors affect the air quality in Delhi, including vehicular emissions, industrial pollution and stubble burning in neighbouring states. 

The Delhi government has warned that the pollution level is going to be more severe in the next 15-20 days due to a surge in farm fires along with an expected drop in temperature and air speed. 

Also Read: Congress seeks total revamp of Air Pollution Act amid rising AQI levels

According to the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology in Pune, stubble burning is responsible for 25 per cent of PM2.5 pollution in Delhi on 2nd November, and it may reach as high as 35 per cent today.

Also Read

Today Air Pollution Update, 23 Oct: Delhi's air quality deteriorates

Petrol, diesel prices remain largely unchanged, check prices in your city

Air Pollution, 25 Oct: Delhi's air 'poor' again, AAP holds press conference

Delhi's air quality plunges to 'very poor' category with the AQI at 309

Delhi govt to allow diesel, petrol vehicles to be converted into EVs

SC to hear plea seeking implementation of Women Reservation Bill on Nov 22

BJP courting ZPM to secure deputy CM's post: Cong ahead of Mizoram polls

SC rejects plea against transfer of Gyanvapi case from one court to another

Don't want Supreme Court to become 'tarikh-pe-tarikh' court: Chandrachud

Gopal Rai blames outsiders for Delhi pollution, says govt cannot control it

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Delhi-NCR air pollution Delhi Pollution

First Published: Nov 3 2023 | 12:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTata Motors Share PriceTim CookGold-Silver Price TodaySBI Q2 Results PreviewKoffee with Karan, Episode 2NED vs AFG Playing 11World Sandwich Day 2023

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streamingTop five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering caseGovt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India growNon-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon