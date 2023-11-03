close
BJP courting ZPM to secure deputy CM's post: Cong ahead of Mizoram polls

The BJP was gradually distancing itself from the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) and inching closer towards main opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) with a "secret pact", the Congress said

BJP, Congress

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Aizawl
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 3 2023 | 12:44 PM IST
Sensing that defeat was imminent for the ruling MNF in Mizoram, the BJP was courting the opposition ZPM, hoping to secure the deputy CM's post in the new government, the Congress claimed on Tuesday.
Addressing a press conference, state Congress spokesperson Lalremruata Renthlei claimed that a "secret agreement" was struck between the ZPM and the BJP, and ZPM leader Lalduhoma's recent trips to Guwahati are a testament to it.
"The BJP's strategy of aligning with regional parties in states where they lack the chance to win independently is nothing new. Currently, both the ZPM and MNF are vying to be the closer ally of the BJP," claimed Renthlei, who is the state Congress's Media Cell chairman.
The BJP was gradually distancing itself from the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) and inching closer towards main opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) with a "secret pact", he said.
"The MNF, a long-standing ally of the BJP, is no longer perceived as a potential winner in the upcoming elections, paving the way for the ZPM to take its place," Renthlei said.
"ZPM leader Lalduhoma's recent frequent visits to Guwahati are suspected to involve secret meetings with the BJP. As an ally, it appears that the BJP has faith in him," he said.
The BJP seems confident about forming an alliance with the ZPM and also hopes to secure the deputy CM's post, he claimed.
The Congress leader's statement came after state BJP president Vanupa Zathang told PTI that if there was a fractured verdict, then his party was ready to forge an alliance with either the MNF, which is already a part of the NDA, or the ZPM, whoever gets more number of seats.
The Congress urged the people of the state to neither vote for the MNF or the ZPM.
"The Congress firmly believes in the necessity of countering the threat of BJP. It is unfortunate that some political parties continue to maintain ties with the BJP, seemingly willing to compromise on their land and cultural identity," said Renthlei.

Polling for the 40-member Mizoram assembly will be held on November 7, and the votes will be counted on December 3.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 3 2023 | 12:44 PM IST

