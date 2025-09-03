Punjab govt releases fund of ₹71 crore for 12 flood-hit districts

Punjab Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian on Wednesday said the state government has released a fund of Rs 71 crore to deal with the current floods.
A sum of Rs 35.50 crore was released earlier to all districts.
The fund is now supplemented by a sum of Rs 35.50 crore for 12 districts that have borne the maximum brunt of the floods, Mundian said in a statement.
Additional Chief Secretary-cum-Financial Commissioner, Revenue, Anurag Verma, said the latest funding is meant for, among others, Amritsar, Bathinda, Barnala, Faridkot, Ferozepur, Fazilka, Fatehgarh Sahib and Gurdaspur.
