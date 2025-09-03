Wednesday, September 03, 2025 | 07:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi traffic diverted on outer ring road due to rising Yamuna water level

Delhi traffic diverted on outer ring road due to rising Yamuna water level

Commuters have been advised to avoid the impacted routes and plan their journeys in advance. Police have also urged motorists to avoid roadside parking as it obstructs the traffic flow

Yamuna

Motorists were also requested to remain patient, adhere to traffic rules and cooperate with police. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 7:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday announced traffic diversions in view of the rising water levels in Yamuna river at Vasudev Ghat, which has affected vehicular movement on the Outer Ring Road stretch from Majnu Ka Tila to Salimgarh bypass.

According to police, traffic will be diverted at Wazirabad-Signature Bridge and Chandgi Ram Akhada-IP College red light through alternate routes as heavy congestion is expected on the Outer Ring Road and adjoining stretches.

Vehicles will not be permitted on the affected stretches and will be diverted accordingly.

Commuters have been advised to avoid the impacted routes and plan their journeys in advance. Police have also urged motorists to avoid roadside parking as it obstructs the traffic flow.

 

"Emergency vehicles will be given free passage at all times," the advisory stated, adding that commuters should follow the instructions of traffic personnel deployed on the ground.

Motorists were also requested to remain patient, adhere to traffic rules and cooperate with police.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi govt's PWD to get separate engineering cadre to accelerate works: CM

Jammu, landslide, floods

BSF choppers rescues 45 villagers trapped in flood-hit village in Jammu

Delhi Flood, Delhi Rains, Flood

LIVE news updates: Yellow alert issued in Delhi as Yamuna crosses 207m mark

electric vehicle, ev industry

Delhi HC directs govt to clear pending EV subsidies, raps delay in payments

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra

Shilpa Shetty's restaurant Bastian Bandra to close amid ₹60 cr fraud case

Topics : Yamuna river Yamuna project Delhi weather monsoon rainfall Road Transport

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 7:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayImmigration Act 2025 Gold Trading StrategySilver Trading Strategy Wordpress Launches TelexBihar Bandh on Sep 4Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon