As toxic air chokes Delhi, govt orders offices to operate at 50% capacity

The Delhi government on Monday ordered all government and private offices to operate with only 50 per cent capacity, directing the remaining employees to work from home (WFH) as the national capital struggles with rapidly worsening air pollution.
The order was issued under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in view of the severe air pollution levels. Notably, according to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), WFH directives are meant to be implemented under GRAP Stage IV, while Stage III requires staggered timings for public offices and municipal bodies. However, the CAQM recently revised the GRAP for the national capital region (NCR), moving measures for ‘Severe’ AQI under GRAP Stage IV to now be implemented under Stage III to prevent the further detoriation of air quality in Delhi.
The order stated that all administrative secretaries and heads of departments will attend office regularly, with not more than 50 per cent of staff strength physically present in the office, while the remaining will work from home. The same capacity also to be maintained by private offices.
(With PTI inputs)