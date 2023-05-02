close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Delhi pips Mumbai as most forgetful city in Uber Lost and Found Index

One commuter left behind a big screen television; some forgot brooms and children's strollers

BS Reporter Mumbai
Uber

Representative Image | Uber

2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 3:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi is India’s "most forgetful city" in terms of people leaving behind their belongings in Uber vehicles, said the ride hailing company on Tuesday.
According to Uber’s Lost and Found Index 2023, Mumbai ended its two-year run at the top and came second. Hyderabad came third and Bengaluru, the most forgetful city in 2019, was ranked fourth.

Over the last year, phones, bags, wallets and clothing top the list of items left behind in Uber vehicles. That list was followed by utility items such water bottles, keys, and accessories such as spectacles and jewellery.
Indians also forgot brooms, college admit cards, and children’s strollers. One commuter forgot their walking stick, and another left behind a big screen television. Someone left behind a Western toilet commode.

“We’ve all been there: that moment of panic when you first realize you’ve misplaced an important, or even sentimental, personal item. This annual survey is a fun and informative way of reminding our riders how easy it is to raise a retrieval request for a lost item in-app, and with a busy summer travel season on the anvil, we thought it was a good time for a quick refresher,” said Nitish Bhushan, director, central operations at Uber.

Also Read

As Uber, Ola continue tussle with state govts, cabbies try different route

Uber adds rear seatbelt reminder, SOS integration with cops in India

Apply for Maharashtra licence in 3 weeks, Supreme Court tells Uber

This city booked most number of Uber services in 2022; Bengaluru is second

Uber not planning for any company-wide layoffs, says CEO Khosrowshahi

Severe heatwave may trigger, worsen asthma conditions of patients: Experts

SC dismisses plea challenging bail of 3 activists in 2020 riots case

Arvind must go to jail for spending Rs 45 cr on residence renovation: BJP

Modi talks only about himself even in Karnataka election: Rahul Gandhi

Karnataka elections 2023: PM Modi to hold rallies, Cong releases manifesto

Topics : Uber study Uber Uber Lost and Found Index Lost mobile phones Delhi Mumbai

First Published: May 02 2023 | 3:14 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Daimler India rolls out BharatBenz Simulated Driver trainer initiative

Mercedes Benz GLA
2 min read

NPCIL-NTPC joint venture to build 4,200 MW of nuclear power project

NTPC
1 min read

E-commerce giant Flipkart opens 4 lakh sqft fulfillment centre in Telangana

Flipkart
2 min read

IT major TCS advances generation of income tax Form 16 documents by 45 days

TCS
2 min read

Severe heatwave may trigger, worsen asthma conditions of patients: Experts

Climate change, pollution, new delhi
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

FinMin wants PSBs to enhance recovery rate from written-off accounts to 40%

Finance Ministry, Ministry of Finance
2 min read

GST collection hits an all-time high of Rs 1.87 trillion in April

GST
3 min read

Back in action: HAL's ALH Dhruv helicopters begin flying operations

HAL's helicopter production line is full for the next three years in building Dhruv ALH for the military
2 min read

Govt at advanced stage of consultation on sedition law: Centre to SC

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
3 min read

Govt decides to extend Smart Cities Mission deadline till June 2024

smart city
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon