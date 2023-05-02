Delhi pips Mumbai as most forgetful city in Uber Lost and Found Index



According to Uber’s Lost and Found Index 2023, Mumbai ended its two-year run at the top and came second. Hyderabad came third and Bengaluru, the most forgetful city in 2019, was ranked fourth. Delhi is India’s "most forgetful city" in terms of people leaving behind their belongings in Uber vehicles, said the ride hailing company on Tuesday.



Indians also forgot brooms, college admit cards, and children’s strollers. One commuter forgot their walking stick, and another left behind a big screen television. Someone left behind a Western toilet commode. Over the last year, phones, bags, wallets and clothing top the list of items left behind in Uber vehicles. That list was followed by utility items such water bottles, keys, and accessories such as spectacles and jewellery.

“We’ve all been there: that moment of panic when you first realize you’ve misplaced an important, or even sentimental, personal item. This annual survey is a fun and informative way of reminding our riders how easy it is to raise a retrieval request for a lost item in-app, and with a busy summer travel season on the anvil, we thought it was a good time for a quick refresher,” said Nitish Bhushan, director, central operations at Uber.