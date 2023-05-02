close

Arvind must go to jail for spending Rs 45 cr on residence renovation: BJP

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will have to go to jail for spending Rs 45 crore on the renovation of his official residence, Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said on Tuesday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 1:20 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will have to go to jail for spending Rs 45 crore on the renovation of his official residence, Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said on Tuesday.

Bidhuri was addressing the protesters who gathered outside Kejriwal's home for the BJP's dharna, which entered the second day on Ruesday.

The BJP on Monday launched an indefinite dharna near Kejriwal's official residence following controversy over the Rs 45-crore renovation.

Bidhuri said the chief minister is entitled to Rs 15 lakh for the beautification of his official residence. Instead, Kejriwal spent Rs 45 crore.

"The BJP workers will not rest till Kejriwal is in Tihar Jail," he added.

Alleging that there was a "scam" in the expenditure, the BJP has also demanded Kejriwal's resignation.

Bidhuri said the "misdeeds" of Kejriwal and the AAP have been exposed before the people of Delhi and he will be removed from power in 2025. The BJP will form the government in Delhi after the assembly elections, he claimed.

AAP leaders have said the BJP's attack on Kejriwal was an attempt to divert attention from the real issues faced by the country under the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 02 2023 | 2:33 PM IST

