Delhi Police detains protesting wrestlers, removes tents at Jantar Mantar

Delhi Police have detained all the protesting wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik along with their supporters and further removed the tents

IANS New Delhi
Wrestlers protest

Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Sangita Phogat address the media amid their protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

1 min read Last Updated : May 28 2023 | 1:39 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Delhi Police have detained all the protesting wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik along with their supporters and further removed the tents installed at the protest site at Jantar Mantar on Sunday.

The officials also told wrestlers to not do anything anti-national.

Earlier, protesting wrestlers along with their supporters jumped over the police barricades and tried to march towards the newly constructed Parliament building. However, they were stopped by the police, deployed in large numbers.

The wrestlers, including Sakshi Malik, also clashed with the police officials when they were stopped by police while marching towards Parliament.

Since April 23, prominent Indian wrestlers such as Punia, Malik, and Vinesh Phogat have been staging a protest at the Jantar Mantar against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

--IANS

ssh/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jantar Mantar Delhi Police

First Published: May 28 2023 | 1:39 PM IST

Delhi Police detains protesting wrestlers, removes tents at Jantar Mantar

