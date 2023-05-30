close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Strictly deal with activity disturbing peace in Manipur: Shah to officials

Assuring a CBI inquiry into the violence, Shah assured them that a relief of 20 tonnes of rice would be provided to the tribal communities in Manipur shortly

IANS Imphal
Amit Shah, Home Minister

Photo: ANI Twitter

3 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 11:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

After reviewing the security situation in ethnic violence-hit Manipur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday directed the concerned security officers to strictly deal with any activity disturbing peace in the northeastern state.

Shah, who arrived in Imphal on Monday night and since then held over a dozen meetings with the concerned stakeholders, also visited Churachandpur, one of the districts severely affected by the ethnic violence that has ravaged the state since May 3, leaving at least 75 dead and over 300 injured.

 

Later, Shah tweeted: "Reviewed the security situation in Manipur at a meeting with senior officials of the Manipur Police, CAPFs and the Indian Army in Imphal. Peace and prosperity of Manipur is our top priority, and I instructed them to strictly deal with any activities disturbing peace."

 

Shah chaired an all-party meeting on Tuesday evening in Imphal and appealed to the leaders of the parties to help in restoring normalcy and communal harmony in Manipur.

Also Read

As Manipur reels from violence, home minister Shah to visit the state today

Tribal protest in Manipur turns violent; curfew imposed, internet suspended

Shielding governance failure will not resolve Manipur's problems

Violence in Manipur a well-planned conspiracy, alleges JNU Professor

Manipur violence: Long-standing issue of ST status for Meitei torches state

Modi's message to telecast during Shivaji coronation commemoration event

Angshumali Rastogi India's representative to global civil aviation org

Mango exporters from Uttar Pradesh tap markets in Gulf and Europe

China issues 60,000 visas to Indian nationals since Jan 2023 after 3 yrs

Delhi Metro launches WhatsApp-based ticketing service for Airport line

He assured all the leaders that the Centre is trying its best to restore peace in the state.

"Peace and prosperity in Manipur is our top priority," Shah said.

A senior official said that during the all-party meeting, the Home Minister informed the leaders that the five decisions taken during Monday night's Cabinet meeting will be implemented in the state as part of the peace process.

These decisions include immediate steps for restoration of normalcy and peace in the state, taking necessary action to improve the law and order situation, expedite relief measures, compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and a job to one of the family members of the victims, and opening of BSNL telephone lines to dispel rumours.

During the meeting at the tribal-dominated Churachandpur, Shah requested the leaders to take active roles in restraining violence, stating that a political solution will be initiated at the earliest.

Assuring a CBI inquiry into the violence, Shah assured them that a relief of 20 tonnes of rice would be provided to the tribal communities in Manipur shortly.

With reference to the demand of 10 tribal MLAs (including seven from the ruling BJP) and other tribal leaders for a separate state for the tribals, Shah assured the all-party meeting that the territorial integrity of Manipur will not be affected at any cost, and appealed to the civil society leaders to take an active role in restoring peace in the state.

Shah also held an hour-long closed door discussion in Churachandpur with various tribal leaders, intellectuals and prominent tribal citizens, wherein he heard their views on restoring normalcy in the state.

Union Minister of State for Home. Nityanand Rai, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra, Home Secretary A.K. Bhalla, Director General of Assam Rifles Lt Gen Pradeep Chandran Nair, Director of Intelligence Bureau Tapan Kumar Deka, Director General of Manipur Police P. Doungel and other Central and state government officials were present at the meetings.

On Wednesday, Shah will visit Moreh (bordering Myanmar) and Kangpokpi, where he will interact with the delegations of various local groups and civil society organisations.

Later on Wednesday, Shah will hold a security review meeting in Imphal.

--IANS

sc/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Amit Shah Manipur violence

First Published: May 30 2023 | 11:23 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Haryana 'khaps', farmer outfits throw their weight behind wrestlers

Wrestlers in Haridwar
3 min read

Xi's charm offensive turns to space as 'divine craft' launches: Report

China
2 min read

Angshumali Rastogi India's representative to global civil aviation org

Airports, nearby areas may not get 5G network services anytime soon
2 min read

Oil slides 4% on worries about US debt ceiling, OPEC+ discussions

Oil and gas exploration
3 min read

Mango exporters from Uttar Pradesh tap markets in Gulf and Europe

Kesar mango, Mango
2 min read

Most Popular

LIVE: United World Wrestling issues a strong statement on wrestlers protest

Wrestlers in Haridwar
2 min read

Will immerse medals in Ganga, fast unto death: Protesting wrestlers

wrestlers protest
3 min read

A note on India's commemorative coins, what's in demand and how to buy

75-rupee-coin
4 min read

Major fire breaks out near oil wells at Numaligarh Refinery in Assam

Representative Image
2 min read

India's monsoon rains advance after stalling for the past 11 days

Vijay Chowk and Raisina hills, new delhi, rains, monsoon
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon