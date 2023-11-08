Sensex (0.04%)
Delhi pollution: Ex-VP Naidu advises Centre, Kejriwal govt to work together

The former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu is on a three-day trip to Delhi, which is grappling from worsening air quality conditions due to stubble burning and other reasons.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu

Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. (File Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2023 | 1:07 PM IST
The Centre, Delhi government and neighbouring states should evolve a consensus formula to tackle the problem of air pollution in the city and there should be no politicking on the issue, former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Wednesday.
Calling for immediate measures to tackle the problem, he said it is a very serious issue as it affects the health of youngsters.
"The air pollution problem should be taken seriously because Delhi is the capital of India and there should not be any politicking," he told a select group of journalists here.
He said although it is basically the duty of the Delhi government, it is also the responsibility of the Centre and the states around to come together and evolve a time-frame based programme to tackle this problem.
"I appeal to all, including the Central government, to coordinate, cooperate and work together and evolve a consensus formula to tackle this," Naidu said, adding, "It is high time the problem is taken care of".
On the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, he said, "Though I am not in favour of freebies before elections, as many parties make announcements without bothering about whether they have the finances to meet this expenditure. But this announcement by the prime minister about extending the free foodgrains for poorer sections is a welcome step."

Naidu noted that today in India there are a good number of people who are below the poverty line and also those who are lower middle class and making available foodgrains freely is a welcome step.
The former Vice President is on a three-day trip to Delhi.
He also met former deputy prime minister and BJP veteran L K Advani and wished him on his birthday. Advani turned 94 today and Naidu drove to Advani's residence to wish him.

First Published: Nov 08 2023 | 1:07 PM IST

